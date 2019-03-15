 The Seven Deadly Sins, part two | Music | DW | 15.03.2019

Music

The Seven Deadly Sins, part two

We continue our survey of human failings as expressed in music performed at the Early Music Days in Herne.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: The Seven Deadly Sins, part two

When it comes to the Seven Deadly Sins - envy, greed, gluttony, lust, pride, sloth and wrath - sometimes it's a matter of too much of a good thing. It's difficult to find something good to say about wrath or rage however, at least when that emotion influences human behavior.  

Man and woman in a heated discussion (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Demurez)

Better watch your temper

Gluttony may seem like a comparatively excusable failing by comparison, but when considering one's health, it can be a very serious matter. Composer Gioachino Rossini was known not to be averse to taking in generous meals. He thorougly celebrated that fact in piano pieces including an homage to the radish and variations on butter. Performing in Herne, Stefan Irmer served up a mixed musical menu by Rossini, including the "Romantic Hash," a ragout that seems to parody elements of Romantic music, or rather, to audibly hack them up. in "To my little Parrot – The Raisins," Rossini shows that he can even poke fun at animals. Then there's his "Little Castor Oil Waltz." Clearly audible in this tribute to a laxative are first, misery, then: relief. 

Man with a big belly downing a beer (dpa)

There can always be too much of a good thing

The sin of envy often has to do with the question: "Who's the best?" Solving the issue can take the form of friendly competition, but sometimes it's a matter of making the opponent look bad. There's a moment in the biography of Johann Sebastian Bach that might be seen to take on this light. Scheduled for September 27, 1717 at the royal court in Dresden was a musical duel between Louis Marchant und Johann Sebastian Bach. It's related that Marchand, after having secretly listened to Bach practicing, realized that the competition would be too stiff and skipped town. Yet Marchand might have been set up, the victim of an intrigue. In another instance, a rivalry between the musicians Francesco Veracini and Johann Georg Pisendel was so bitter that Veracini jumped out of a window in rage, incurring a leg wound that never healed. 

Johann Sebastian Bach (picture-alliance/dpa/Bachhaus Eisenach)

J.S. Bach probably would have won anyway, without the intrigue

After rage, gluttony, envy, pride, lust and greed, the last of the Seven Deadly Sins is sloth, or laziness. But it can be a question of who calls whom lazy. In 17th century Naples that quality was ascribed to the Lazzari or the Lazzaroni, a sector of lower class society, largely migrants, who had no homes or work and seemed to spend their days lying in the sun. Or so their image from the perspective of visitors from northern Europe. The Lazzari had their own music, of course: sometimes political, sometimes poetic, sometimes paying tribute to the other sex. Examining this old street music from Naples, another image suggests itself: a poor, dispossessed yet politically active people 
 
Heinrich Schütz 
Ach Herr strafe mich nicht in deinem Zorn (O Lord, Do Not Punish Me in Your Rage)

performed by:
Ensemble Polyharmonique
Orkiestra Historyszna 
Alexander Schneider, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 8, 2018 

Black and white photo of Gioachino Rossini (c. 1865) (picture-alliance/Heritage Image/Fine Art Images)

Composer Rossini musically communicated the after-effects of excessive eating

Gioachino Rossini

  • Hachis Romantique (Romantic Hash)
  • Petite Valse de Huile de Ricin (Little Castor Oil Waltz)
  • A Ma petite Perrche – Les Raisins (To my little Parrot – The Raisins)

performed by:
Stefan Irmer, piano
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Arts Center in Herne on November 11, 2018 

Johann Sebastian Bach
Chromatic Fantasy, BWV 903 

performed by:
Johannes Keller, harpsichord

Johann Georg Pisendel 
Sonata in E Minor, second movement

performed by:
Leila Schayegh, violin
Johannes Keller, harpsichord
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 10, 2018 

anon: 

  • In Galera li Panettieri 
  • Cappona – Castagnetta 
  • Te Deum de Calabresi  
  • Cicerenella 

performed by:
Pino de Vittorio, vocalist
Lavoratorio '600
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Artists' Mine "Our Fritz" in Herne on November 10, 2018 

