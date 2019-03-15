The Seven Deadly Sins, part one

Envy, greed, gluttony, lust, pride, sloth and wrath are the Seven Deadly Sins as listed by Pope Gregory I in the 16th century.

Pride is certainly a normal attribute, even encouraged nowadays. It's considered a good thing if you're proud of your accomplishments, your nationality or ethnicity or some other group you identify with. Yet in excess, pride is regarded as maybe the most serious of the Seven. One ruler could hardly be topped for that failing: Henry VIII, crowned King of England in 1509 and before long showing his true colors as a brutal ruler. We have music by John Taverner, Thomas Tallis and Philippe Verdelot celebrating that despotic figure.

King Henry VIII

Human beings are hunters and gatherers by nature, but when one person's wealth depends on another's poverty, then it's a matter of sinful greed. Exploiting the poor was common practice for princes, dukes and kings down through the ages, for religious leaders as well. This behavior is criticized in the Carmina Burana, a collection of texts from around the year 1230 that turned up in the songs of wandering poets. After decades of research, some melodies to the Carmina Burana were found, but in many cases, only the texts are extant. Comparing them in verse and meter to melodies that were sung by the wandering poets of the time, Norbert Rodenkirchen was able to match some melodies to some texts.

Another deadly sin has to do with the human capacity for pleasure, but again, where pleasure becomes lust is a point that's hard to identify. Our musical illustration is an opera by the 17th century Italian composer Alessandro Stradella, recently discovered in the Vatican library by the conductor Andrea de Carlo and given its first modern performance at the Early Music Days in Herne. The opera is titled "Love and Hypocricy."

When it comes to wrath or rage, another one of the Seven Deadly Sins, we need go no farther than the daily news with its images of war and terror. But strictly speaking, in the the Judeo-Christian tradition, there are no grey zones: rage is the privilege of God alone, and He directs His wrath against sinful humanity. Closing this hour of music, we'll hear a human plea for mercy before divine wrath.

John Taverner

Christe Jesu Pastor Bonus, motet in five voices

Philippe Verdelot

Nil Majus Superi Vident, motet in five voices

Thomas Tallis

See Lord and Behold, motet in six voices

performed by:

Vocal Consort Berlin

James Wood, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 9, 2018

Notes from Carl Orff's Carmina burana, not to be confused with the real thing

anon

From the Carmina Burana:

Dic Christi Veritas

Candens Lilium

O Fortuna Velut Luna

In Seculum Viellatoris

performed by:

Les Haulz et les Bas

Norbert Rodenkirchen, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 11, 2018

Alessandro Stradella

excerpts from Amare et Fingere (Love and Hypocricy)

performed by:

Paola Valentina Molinari, soprano

Luca Servoni, tenor

Mare Nostrum

Andrea de Carlo, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Arts Center in Herne on November 9, 2018

Giovanni Legrenzi

Prosa por Mortius: Dies Irae

performed by:

Ensemble Polyharmonique

Orkiestra Historyszna

Alexander Schneider, conductor

Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 8, 2018