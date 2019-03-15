The Seven Deadly Sins, part one

In Christian teaching, there are the Seven Deadly Sins, and like everything else in this world, they find their expression in music. The Early Music Days in Herne explored how composers dealt with these human failings.
Envy, greed, gluttony, lust, pride, sloth and wrath are the Seven Deadly Sins as listed by Pope Gregory I in the 16th century.
Pride is certainly a normal attribute, even encouraged nowadays. It's considered a good thing if you're proud of your accomplishments, your nationality or ethnicity or some other group you identify with. Yet in excess, pride is regarded as maybe the most serious of the Seven. One ruler could hardly be topped for that failing: Henry VIII, crowned King of England in 1509 and before long showing his true colors as a brutal ruler. We have music by John Taverner, Thomas Tallis and Philippe Verdelot celebrating that despotic figure.
Human beings are hunters and gatherers by nature, but when one person's wealth depends on another's poverty, then it's a matter of sinful greed. Exploiting the poor was common practice for princes, dukes and kings down through the ages, for religious leaders as well. This behavior is criticized in the Carmina Burana, a collection of texts from around the year 1230 that turned up in the songs of wandering poets. After decades of research, some melodies to the Carmina Burana were found, but in many cases, only the texts are extant. Comparing them in verse and meter to melodies that were sung by the wandering poets of the time, Norbert Rodenkirchen was able to match some melodies to some texts.
Another deadly sin has to do with the human capacity for pleasure, but again, where pleasure becomes lust is a point that's hard to identify. Our musical illustration is an opera by the 17th century Italian composer Alessandro Stradella, recently discovered in the Vatican library by the conductor Andrea de Carlo and given its first modern performance at the Early Music Days in Herne. The opera is titled "Love and Hypocricy."
When it comes to wrath or rage, another one of the Seven Deadly Sins, we need go no farther than the daily news with its images of war and terror. But strictly speaking, in the the Judeo-Christian tradition, there are no grey zones: rage is the privilege of God alone, and He directs His wrath against sinful humanity. Closing this hour of music, we'll hear a human plea for mercy before divine wrath.
John Taverner
Christe Jesu Pastor Bonus, motet in five voices
Philippe Verdelot
Nil Majus Superi Vident, motet in five voices
Thomas Tallis
See Lord and Behold, motet in six voices
performed by:
Vocal Consort Berlin
James Wood, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 9, 2018
anon
From the Carmina Burana:
performed by:
Les Haulz et les Bas
Norbert Rodenkirchen, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 11, 2018
Alessandro Stradella
excerpts from Amare et Fingere (Love and Hypocricy)
performed by:
Paola Valentina Molinari, soprano
Luca Servoni, tenor
Mare Nostrum
Andrea de Carlo, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Arts Center in Herne on November 9, 2018
Giovanni Legrenzi
Prosa por Mortius: Dies Irae
performed by:
Ensemble Polyharmonique
Orkiestra Historyszna
Alexander Schneider, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Church of the Cross in Herne on November 8, 2018
