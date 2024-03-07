  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentEurope

The secrets of wetlands

July 3, 2024

Bogs and swamps contain more carbon than all other ground vegetation. As the permafrost melts, greenhouse gases are released, which in turn accelerate global warming.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hoCh

Peatlands and wetlands play an important role in global warming because they influence the greenhouse gas cycle. But not all bogs are the same. Some bind carbon, while others release it into the atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide and methane emissions. The film follows the work of two research teams investigating the influence of moors and swamps on the climate. Greenhouse gases escape when permafrost moors melt. But swamp and mire areas that have been thrown out of balance, for example by plantation farming for the production of palm oil, can actually accelerate climate change. The documentary explains what happens when carbon escapes from swamp and moorland areas into the atmosphere and how nature's potential can be used to slow down climate change. "European peatlands contain five times more carbon than European forests. It is therefore very important that the carbon remains in the peatland,” says Dr. Minna Väliranta from the Environmental Research Centre at the University of Helsinki. The researcher and her team are conducting field research to collect data on the effects of global warming on Arctic permafrost peatlands. Until now, there has been little data from the far north of Europe; many research findings from other regions have simply been generalized.

Skip next section Similar stories from Europe

Similar stories from Europe

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Rafael Grossi spoke with DW about the pros and cons of nuclear power in Europe.

IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
PoliticsMarch 21, 202405:12 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm