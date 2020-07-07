The School in the Cloud - Virtual learning as an opportunity



In many parts of the world, just getting to the nearest school is a long and sometimes dangerous undertaking. For many children, that means that attending school is nearly impossible.







Sugat Mitra’s experiment seeks to address this. His idea? Converting a kiosk in an Indian village into a school that children can attend at any time. It‘s a school with computers instead of books.







Using the internet, children can contact and learn from people all over the world. Or they can learn independently, without adult supervision. This documentary follows the project as it evolves. How will these children respond to the Internet the very first time they encounter it? Will this school help them change the course of their future?



