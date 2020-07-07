The Satoshi Mystery - The Story of Bitcoin

His (or her) true identity remains a mystery to this day.

In early 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis, someone named "Satoshi Nakamoto” started circulating Bitcoin. In doing so, they created the first decentralized and reliable cryptocurrency. Whoever they are, they vanished into thin air in 2011.

"The Satoshi Mystery" tells the thrilling story of how Bitcoin came to be. Examining blockchain technology from the perspective of its secretive creator, the film seeks answers about one of the most mysterious figures in the crypto world. But is "Satoshi Nakamoto really just one person? No one is certain. Theories abound, and there’s no way to rule out a collective. Some even suspect that the CIA could be behind Bitcoin.

One thing’s for sure: the Whitepaper "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" is reshaping the world far beyond the creation of a new payment system.



