  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
ConflictsRussian Federation

The Russians risking jail for refusing to fight Putin's war

Mirko Fuchs
July 24, 2023

Russian military courts have reported more than a 1,000 cases of desertion. Western observers say the number of soldiers fleeing military service to avoid fighting in Ukraine is on the rise. DW meets two of them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UJNP
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and a man walk by a beach on the Rhode Island, as smoke from the widlfire rises into the sky
Live

Greece faces scorching temperatures as wildfires persist

Catastrophe31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa sitting next to each other

Where do Russia's ties with Africa stand?

Where do Russia's ties with Africa stand?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A young boy wearing shorts but no shirt sits on the ground and leans his head on his hands

Pakistan: What's fueling child sexual abuse in Punjab?

Pakistan: What's fueling child sexual abuse in Punjab?

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

logo on new hydrogen bus Skoda H'CITY 12, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, February 9, 2023.

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Hydrogen: Germany reliant on emerging economies

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Nouhaila Benzina training for Morocco at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

World Cup: How the hijab became tournament-ready

Sports47 minutes ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage