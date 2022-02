Sports Life

The rise and fall of FC Barcelona

For years, FC Barcelona were the best football team in the world, epitomizing tradition, flair and success with an unbeatable, unique club culture. Their claim: Més que un club! Now, Barcelona are in crisis, forced to ship off club legend Lionel Messi and struggling with dire financial challenges. What made Barça so great, and where did it all go wrong? We take a closer look.