The rich biodiversity hiding in Delhi’s urban sprawl

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaThe rich biodiversity hiding in Delhi’s urban sprawlTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaBahar Dutt22 minutes ago22 minutes agoDelhi contains a wealth of natural treasures, including a restored wetland and a mini forest on the site of a former garbage dump. We meet people working to revitalize the green lungs of the notoriously polluted city. https://p.dw.com/p/4Q0QDAdvertisement