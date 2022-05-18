Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After a year's break, the Revier derby is back. The rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke finds its 99th edition in the Bundesliga.
There was bedlam in Dortmund on Saturday when Werder Bremen staged a comeback for the ages. Their 95th-minute winning goal was scored by Oliver Burke, a player back in the Bundesliga in search of a new start.
Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation against Germany and Borussia Dortmund footballer Nico Schulz after "a complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend." BVB confirmed they are aware of the investigation.
England and Germany are in tonight's final of EURO 2022. The women footballers have thrilled the world and British fans are celebrating their team with one particular pop anthem.
The Norwegian striker's goal from the bench against Wolfsburg was a positive sign for Borussia Dortmund after a tough week. He will be crucial for the club going forward, especially against Bayern Munich next week.
