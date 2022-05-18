 The Revier derby is back! | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.09.2022

Sports

The Revier derby is back!

After a year's break, the Revier derby is back. The rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke finds its 99th edition in the Bundesliga.

They're back! Werder Bremen and Schalke 04, two clubs that have made German football history, won promotion.

Schalke & Werder Bremen are back in the Bundesliga 18.05.2022

Supporting Dortmund is a real rollercoaster ride. But could they be making a comeback in the Bundesliga title race?

Are Dortmund the Comeback kings? 12.01.2022

Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19

Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19 05.11.2020

22.01.2015 DW Sport Deutscher Fußballbotschafter 2015 FuBo 2015

Kick off! - Special: German Football Ambassador 2015 27.01.2015

Schlussjubel F, v.l. Hrvoje SMOLCIC F, Mario GOETZE GˆtzeF, Torwart Torwart Kevin TRAPP F, Djibril SOW F, Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 05.Spieltag, Eintracht Frankfurt F - RB Leipzig K 4:0, am 03.09.2022 in Frankfurt/Deutschland. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video *** Final cheer F, v l Hrvoje SMOLCIC F , Mario GOETZE Gˆtze F , Goalkeeper Goalkeeper Kevin TRAPP F , Djibril SOW F , Football 1 Bundesliga, 05 Matchday, Eintracht Frankfurt F RB Leipzig K 4 0, on 03 09 2022 in Frankfurt Germany DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The rebirth of Mario Götze 08.09.2022

Yann Sommer made history against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Is the Swiss keeper underrated?

Sommer stakes claim for Bundesliga's best goalkeeper 01.09.2022

Unstoppable Bayern? Defending champion Munich delivered a blistering performance in the season opener against Frankfurt.

Bayern's first win of the season, a statement 11.08.2022

Lea Schüller is not only a key player in Bayern Munich's squad but also Germany's hope up front at the Euro 2022.

Lea Schüller - Germany's top scorer 29.06.2022

GER, 1.FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen / 20.08.2022, Signal Iduna Park, GER, 1.FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen im Bild Bremer Jubel um Torschütze zum 2:3, Oliver Burke Werder Bremen 09, Jubel mit Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen 13, *** GER, 1 FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen 20 08 2022, Signal Iduna Park, GER, 1 FBL, Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen in picture Bremer cheering for goal scorer to 2 3, Oliver Burke Werder Bremen 09 , cheering with Milos Veljkovic Werder Bremen 13 , nordphotoxGmbHx/xRauch nph00251

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen hero Oliver Burke comes full circle on return to Germany 21.08.2022

There was bedlam in Dortmund on Saturday when Werder Bremen staged a comeback for the ages. Their 95th-minute winning goal was scored by Oliver Burke, a player back in the Bundesliga in search of a new start.

Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2022/2023, Testspiel Borussia Dortmund - FC Villarreal am 22.07.2022 in der Cashpoint-Arena in Altach (Österreich). Dortmunds Nico Schulz geht in die Kabine

Police investigate German soccer player Nico Schulz for domestic violence 07.08.2022

Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation against Germany and Borussia Dortmund footballer Nico Schulz after "a complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend." BVB confirmed they are aware of the investigation.

Brighton and Hove, Grossbritannien, 11.07.2022: . englische Fans waehrend des UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 - Group A Spiels zwischen England vs Norwegen im Brighton Community Stadium am 11. July 2022 in Brighton and Hove, Grossbritannien. (Foto von Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images) Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom, 11.07.2022: . English fans during the UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 - Group A match between England vs Norway at Brighton Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom. (Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images)

EURO 2022: How 'Sweet Caroline' became this year's soccer anthem 31.07.2022

England and Germany are in tonight's final of EURO 2022. The women footballers have thrilled the world and British fans are celebrating their team with one particular pop anthem.

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 27: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with teammate Ansgar Knauff after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on November 27, 2021 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland's return boosts Borussia Dortmund ahead of Bayern visit 27.11.2021

The Norwegian striker's goal from the bench against Wolfsburg was a positive sign for Borussia Dortmund after a tough week. He will be crucial for the club going forward, especially against Bayern Munich next week.