 The results are in: Your favourite mountain range! | Lifestyle | DW | 11.03.2021

Lifestyle

The results are in: Your favourite mountain range!

We wanted to know which mountain range is most fascinating to you. Find out here whether you have won the exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Berge

Humans have always been fascinated by the gigantic size and the age-old presence of these rocky giants. The appeal of high mountain ranges is not limited to extreme sports though - trekking tours, mountainbiking and skiing are also popular ways of exploring mountains.

We were excited to receive so many entries! Thank you to all participants!

All entries were entered into a raffle for a backpack in the exclusive DW design with goodies. The winner is Cindy B. from Mechanicsburg in the US.

To her the White Mountains in the US states of New Hampshire and Maine is the most fascinating mountain range!

Congratulations!

