 The results are in: What food do you love to bake most? | Lifestyle | DW | 23.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

The results are in: What food do you love to bake most?

 We wanted to know what you love to bake the most. Find out who will win a backpack filled with exclusive DW products! 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Backzeit

People all over the world love to bake in the comfort of their own homes, and not just at Christmas time. The results are savory, sweet, sour and sometimes even bitter. And it’s part of an ancient tradition. 

Many of you wrote to us this week about which dish you love baking the most at home. Thank you to all participants! From all of the participants, we’ll send one a backpack filled with exclusive DW products. The winner is Margarita B from Izmir in Turkey. She like to bake cakes. 

Congratulations! 

Advertisement
Bird's eye view of the Berlinale red carpet with crowded press area

Berlinale plans a 'festival in two stages' amid COVID uncertainty

With Germany's harder coronavirus lockdown in place, the Berlin International Film Festival plans massive changes for its upcoming edition.  

John Le Carre stands with his arms crossed in front of a bookshelf

John le Carre – from British spy to best-selling author

Nearly all his bestsellers have been made into blockbusters — hardly surprising, since his novels deliver page-turning suspense and complex espionage plots. An ex-intelligence agent, le Carre knew his subject firsthand.  

08.2012 DW Feature Schumann at Pier2 Paavo Järvi 02

Conductor Paavo Järvi: 'Every year is Beethoven year'

2020 is Beethoven’s anniversary year. Big plans were made — then the pandemic came. The conductor talks with DW about life in amidst of the coronavirus.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen

Germany's 16 states: Saxony

Culture meets nature in Saxony: A mere 40 kilometers (25 mi) lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  