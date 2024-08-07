The Red Light’s Dark Shadow - Sex Tourism in Thailand

In December 2023, DW broadcast a documentary on sex tourism in Pattaya which unleashed a wave of outrage. National media in Thailand took up the story - at its center, the case of a suspected German pedophile.

The German national had been arrested in Pattaya on suspicion of child sexual abuse.

Image: DW/NDR/SWR/BR

He was alleged to have taken underage girls from a bar to back his apartment. But instead of being brought to justice, he was able to leave the country. Allegations followed that a significant bribe was involved. Once details of the case entered the public sphere, the Thai Prime Minister himself intervened to demand that the police and judiciary investigate any official errors.

National media in Thailand took up the story. Image: DW/NDR/SWR/BR

Now, the film "The Red Light’s Dark Shadow” explores what’s happened since. How has the situation in Thailand changed? Big promises were made at the time - have these been followed up by firm action? The film crew’s findings have also prompted a debate in Thailand on whether legalizing sex work could be a way to dismantle criminal structures in the red-light milieu and thereby facilitate a more robust response to child prostitution. After all, the experts agree that sex tourism creates structures in red-light districts that acutely endanger minors.

In his documentary, author Wolfgang Luck asks whether Thailand is genuinely serious about fighting child prostitution and corruption. The film hears from child protection agencies, politicians, bar owners and high-ranking police officers. The team also checks on progress in the case against the suspected German pedophile.

