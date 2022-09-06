The reborn VW Microbus tested



This week also on REV:



Extreme: Finnish folk racing

Every summer hordes line up on the starting grid at a racetrack in Pello, ready to compete in the Finnish folk races that are open to everyone. As long as it has a motor in it, you can race whatever it is you bring!

Green Mobility – Nunam's Second-Life Batteries

What do you do with old EV batteries once they're too weak to power cars? Nunam repurposes them into "Second-Life batteries". Which in turn is electrifying whole streets in India and powering sewing machines.

