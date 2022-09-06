 The reborn VW Microbus tested | REV | DW | 08.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

REV

The reborn VW Microbus tested

No automobile captures the spirit of the sixties like the VW Microbus. REV drives the long-awaited Microbus revival - the all-electric I.D. Buzz - and tries to discern just how much of the T1's DNA lives on in it.

REV Folge 36 | Check VW ID. Buzz


This week also on REV:
 

REV Folge 36 | Extreme Folkrace

Extreme: Finnish folk racing

Every summer hordes line up on the starting grid at a racetrack in Pello, ready to compete in the Finnish folk races that are open to everyone. As long as it has a motor in it, you can race whatever it is you bring!

 

REV Folge 36 | REV Green Mobility

Green Mobility – Nunam's Second-Life Batteries

What do you do with old EV batteries once they're too weak to power cars? Nunam repurposes them into "Second-Life batteries". Which in turn is electrifying whole streets in India and powering sewing machines.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 10.09.2022 – 00:30 UTC
SAT 10.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 18:30 UTC
SUN 11.09.2022 – 23:30 UTC
MON 12.09.2022 – 21:30 UTC
TUE 13.09.2022 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 10.09.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement