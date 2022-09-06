The reborn VW Microbus tested

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
No automobile captures the spirit of the sixties like the VW Microbus. REV drives the long-awaited Microbus revival - the all-electric I.D. Buzz - and tries to discern just how much of the T1's DNA lives on in it.
This week also on REV:
Extreme: Finnish folk racing
Every summer hordes line up on the starting grid at a racetrack in Pello, ready to compete in the Finnish folk races that are open to everyone. As long as it has a motor in it, you can race whatever it is you bring!
Green Mobility – Nunam's Second-Life Batteries
What do you do with old EV batteries once they're too weak to power cars? Nunam repurposes them into "Second-Life batteries". Which in turn is electrifying whole streets in India and powering sewing machines.
