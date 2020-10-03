 The queen of rock′n′roll: Remembering Janis Joplin | Music | DW | 03.10.2020

Music

The queen of rock'n'roll: Remembering Janis Joplin

Texan girl, blues queen and music pioneer: The iconic figure in the 1960s hippie and women's liberation movement died 50 years ago, on October 4, 1970.

  • Janis Joplin at age ten (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Middle-class life in Texas

    Born on January 19, 1943, Janis Joplin grew up in Port Arthur, Texas. Culturally conservative and bourgeois, the mid-sized oil refinery city was a protected environment for Janis and her younger brother and sister. She wrote poems, painted and sang in the local church choir. Then came the problems of adolescence…

  • Janis Joplin at age 16 (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Unhappy teenager

    Gaining weight, battling acne and teased by her classmates, Janis stayed by herself and neglected school. Feeling that she didn’t belong, she began to demonstrate it by wearing men's clothes. Finding consolation and meaning in art and music, she discovered the blues and made music with a few friends. After high school, she trained as a secretary and enrolled in college twice but dropped out.

  • Janis Joplin singing and playing guitar (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    The girl with the guitar

    This picture from the family album shows Janis playing and singing folk songs and was taken shortly before she went to California to become a singer. Janis Joplin gave her first public performance in Texas — at an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center, of all places.

  • Janis Joplin playing rattles and singing onstage (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    First stay in California

    Alcohol and drugs were the accompaniment to her singing career from the beginning. She sang in clubs and made recordings with Jorma Kaukonen, the guitarist in Jefferson Airplane. It was a shaky start to a career in music, however. Usually drunk, stoned or both, she was called "Speed Freak." She returned to Texas after a couple of years.

  • Janis Joplin performs with the band Big Brother an the Holding Company (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Blues, parties and the first record

    After a short stay in Texas, it was back to San Francisco. Settling in the hippie district of Haight Ahsbury, she joined forces with Big Brother and the Holding Company, a blues band. With them, Janis developed her unique hoarse and soulful singing style. The debut album came in 1967. Along with Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones, she stunned audiences at the Monterey Pop Festival.

  • Janis Joplin Porträt wearing glasses (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    The girl becomes a star

    The following album "Cheap Thrills" was Joplin's first major recording success. She hurled her songs into the microphone so furiously that it almost hurt. The Holding Company began to hold back and really accompany Janis. Her first chart hits came in 1968, "Piece Of My Heart" and "Ball And Chain," and the album went gold. Janis Joplin had become a star — and a figurehead of the hippie movement.

  • Janis Joplin onstage with the Kozmic Blues Band (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba-Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    The next band

    After Big Brother and the Holding Company, Janis looked for a band with musicians of a quality equal to her voice. The Kozmic Blues Band was founded with a bunch of excellent musicians, but it was too big. After the record "I Got Them Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama," the group was thinned out and then went by the name of The Full Tilt Boogie Band.

  • Janis Joplin showing the victory sign, accompanied by her lawyer and leaving the police station (picture-alliance/AP)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Insulting police and using vulgar language

    Janis's short and turbulent life also saw a brief time in police custody. Having threatened a policeman with physical violence, she spent a night in jail. Her lawyer managed to free her, arguing that she had the right to freedom of expression. Later, she had to pay a fine for swearing and obscene behavior onstage.

  • Scene from the film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE, with Janis Joplin surrounded by friends at a party (Fantality Corporation)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Party girl, sex fiend, freak and feminism heroine

    Janis's flamboyant personality, her loud, dirty laugh, sociability and lots of alcohol attracted hangers-on like moths to a flame. She had intimate encounters with both sexes, and her free lifestyle inspired feminists. Party scenes like this one are shown in the 2015 documentary "Janis: A Little Girl Blue" by director Amy Berg.

  • Janis Joplin, exhausted on a backstage couch and holding a bottle of Southern Comfort (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Southern Comfort, her best friend

    If the party was over and no one was available for the night, she could always rely on Southern Comfort. The whisky manufacturer gave her $15,000 for having publicized the brand. This picture taken after a concert doesn't show an advertising model but instead the loneliest person in the world.

  • Janis Joplin (picture-alliance/United Archives/Roba Archiv)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    Live fast, love hard, die young

    Janis Joplin lived her life as excessively as did her male counterparts Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison. All three lived short, intense lives, had burgeoning careers and died at age 27 — and all three within a short space of time.

  • Janis singing onstage with eyes closed (Foto: ap)

    Janis Joplin: Texan girl, blues queen and hippie pioneer

    An overdose of Janis

    Janis Joplin died on October 4, 1970 of an overdose of heroin. Accident or suicide? It's said that she hadn't known that she'd taken a highly concentrated dose of the drug. Blues singer Eric Burdon of The Animals summed it up: "The queen of the blues didn't die of an overdose of heroin, but of an overdose of Janis."

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


June 25, 1970: Wearing a purple suit, countless bracelets and a pink feather boa in her hair, Janis Joplin had a chat with TV show host Dick Cavett.

He asked if she often returned to her hometown, Port Arthur, Texas. No, Joplin said, excitedly adding that she was planning on going back for her 10th annual high school reunion. Asked about her former schoolmates, she said: "They laughed me out of class, out of town and out of the state. Now I'm gonna laugh." It was a moment of triumph and of pain in the life of the megastar.

She would die less than four months after that Cavett interview.

The class reunion at the Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur was filmed. She showed up in her typical eccentric hippie style — obviously a colorful foreign body among the rest of her former elegantly dressed classmates. Interviewed that day, she was asked who invited her to the prom night back in the day: "No one," she replied. It appeared to still hurt.

Read more: Rolling Stone magazine turns 50: 'We wanted to find a voice'

Free from conventions

Born on January 19, 1943 in the oil refinery town of Port Arthur, Janis Lyn Joplin was able to read before she went to school.

As a 14-year-old chubby girl with severe acne, she was bullied in school. She was interested in art and literature, and wrote poetry. "I started singing when I was about 17. I could sing. It was a surprise — to say the least," she later said. She hadn't realized how powerful her voice was.

Her inner liberation from her conservative milieu would eventually be noticeable in her appearance: Janis dyed her hair orange, wore men's clothes or shaggy dresses. The girl who had an inferiority complex decided to start attracting attention. Parents didn't want their children to hang out with her; she was seen as a bad influence. 

Janis finished high school and trained as a secretary. She later studied art at the University of Texas in Austin. There, her provocative appearance led her to be named "the university's ugliest man" in a frat boys' satire magazine.  

Read more:Who was Janis Joplin?

Newsweek 1969 Cover (Newsweek)

San Francisco's counter-culture

At the age of 18 she moved to San Francisco — culturally light-years away from Port Arthur, Texas. She became an icon of the hippie movement. And her voice felt like an earthquake in the music scene. 

The unpopular high school girl eventually landed on the cover of Newsweek magazine. The article titled Rebirth of Blues described her as rock's first female superstar, adding that at the 1967 Monterey International Pop Music Festival, "a volatile viol of nitroglycerine named Janis Joplin blew the rock world wide open." 

In Janis Joplin's five-year career, she sold 15.5 million albums in the US alone and obtained international recognition — all while leading a rather self-destructive lifestyle.

xxx

It was later revealed that she wrote many letters to her parents during this period, constantly craving their recognition. As the singer would drink whisky and swear on stage, she wasn't allowed to perform in Houston, Texas. Her parents reportedly found her provocative behavior appalling as well. Her family nevertheless stood by her until the end.

On October 4, 1970 Janis Joplin failed to turn up as scheduled for a recording session at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles where she had been working on her album Pearl with her Full Tilt Boogie Band. A colleague drove to the Landmark Hotel, where she was staying, and found her lying on the floor, dead. The autopsy revealed the cause of death to have been a heroin overdose. Guitar legend and fellow hippie icon Jimi Hendrix had died only two weeks before, also age 27.

Only days before her death, Joplin had signed her will, including a large sum for her wake at Lion's Share in San Anselmo, California. Sent to 200 guests, the invitations were printed with the message "Drinks are on Pearl." The rest of her estate went to her family. 
 

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Janis' short time onstage

    Janis Joplin's career lasted a mere four years. She died in 1970 after overdosing on heroine at the age of 27. But she had already become an undisputed star of blues and rock.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Unseen historic footage

    The documentary film, "Janis: Little Girl Blue," premiered last fall at the Venice Film Festival and has since been viewed in cinemas around the world. It opens in Europe and Japan on January 14, 2016. The film relies both on archival footage and clips never seen before. It also includes interviews with people who knew Joplin well.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    A girl from Texas

    "Janis: Little Girl Blue" chronologically tells the story of a young woman growing up in conservative Texas in the 1960s. Feeling like she doesn't belong there, she moves to the West Coast and becomes an icon of rock music and the hippie movement.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    A film about the 1960s

    The documentary captures the advent of the hippie movement in the US. Historical footage shows how Janis Joplin, who would've turned 73 on January 19 this year, became a focal point of popular culture. She rose to fame at an time when traditional norms were being challenged and the US was in the midst of the Vietnam War.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Meet the director

    The documentary was filmed by American director Amy Berg, who has an Oscar nomination to her name ("Deliver Us from Evil," 2006). She approaches Janis Joplin's story with a mix of enthusiasm and sobriety.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Onstage aura

    She was known for being "electric" on stage, which the film conveys, and for playing multiple instruments. Offstage, she fought countless battles - with her own unstable personality, her desire for love and recognition, and the cut-throat music business.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Contemplating a delicate personality

    Amy Berg quotes from numerous letter Janis Joplin wrote to her parents in Texas. They make clear that the young woman was not just a passionate musician, but also a sensitive and vulnerable person.

  • Film JANIS: LITTLE GIRL BLUE

    Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

    Joplin's legend

    Like several other rock legends, Janis Joplin died at age 27. That's just one thing she has in common with the late soul singer Amy Winehouse. "Janis: Little Girl Blue" is a historical documentary that is still relevant in our time.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / kbm


 

