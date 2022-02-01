The program highlights at a glance

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Know in advance what will be on your program next week. The TV Newsletter makes it possible! Every Friday, it gives you an exciting preview of the highlights and innovations in DW's programming.
Never miss a show again! Cultural highlights, exciting documentaries, forward-looking ideas on sustainability and environmental protection, background information on political and social conflicts, but also a little glamour from the big wide world - the TV newsletter delivers all this and more to your email box every Friday at 19:30 UTC.
This is how you can subscribe to the newsletter:
Please activate the "TV" tab in the newsletter form. In the opened TV view you can then click on the checkbox of the newsletter of your region and order.