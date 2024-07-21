  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 2024Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas
PoliticsUnited States of America

The presidential debate that led to Biden bowing out

Ryan Allen
July 21, 2024

It was US President Joe Biden himself who called for an early debate with Donald Trump to dispel concerns about his age. The move backfired, and the resulting pressure has seen him bow out in time for Democrats to find another candidate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iWZr
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A view of stands selling Trump merchandise

Republicans at 'Principles First' summit look beyond Trump

Not all Republicans support Donald Trump. DW's Ines Pohl spoke with some of them at the Principles First summit.
PoliticsFebruary 25, 202402:11 min
Many cars parked at the Bremerhaven auto terminal, from where they would be shipped

Would a Trump presidency hurt German firms?

The former president likes to slap massive tariffs on the foreign products that he thinks are a threat to US businesses
TradeJuly 15, 202402:29 min
A woman shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California

US: Southern states hit hard by inflation trust Trump more

In Arkansas, high prices are hitting poor families hard, making them skeptical of the policies of President Joe Biden.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202407:40 min
Skip next section More on Politics from North America

More on Politics from North America

A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
Show more