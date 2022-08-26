Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Caresses are vital for our wellbeing. Experiments show us why. | Also: artificial intelligence is already good at recognizing faces. But what about feelings? | And: How do cells communicate with one another?
The power of touch
Our skin is our biggest sensory organ - up to 2 square meters in area. Its various receptors interpret different types of physical contact. Being stroked or caressed is vital for our wellbeing.
Smile please! Can AI recognize emotion?
Artificial intelligence is already good at facial recognition. Just take one look at your smartphone and it unlocks. But can it read our feelings? A research team tested various AI programs.
Just ask! How do cells communicate with one another?
Tomorrow Today's viewer question this week comes from Elvin Kawale from Lilongwe in Malawi.
Smart animals: What influences brain size?
Which factors influence brain size and intelligence in mammals? That is what one evolutionary biologist is researching. To measure their brain volumes, she fills the skulls of long-dead animals with lead pellets.
