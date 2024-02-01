The Power of the super rich

In Kiel, a dispute has flared up over the Holstein stadium. Soccer patron Gerhard Lütje, founder of the CITTI trading company, wants to modernize the stadium -- and turn it into a car-friendly business center at the same time. Critics find this approach environmentally unsustainable. But they are being ignored, they say. Kiel's mayor Ulf Kämpfer (SPD) is in a tight spot: He must negotiate without scaring off financial backers. The film team meets billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne, one of Germany's richest men, at his luxury hotel on Hamburg’s Alster. The 85-year-old donates generously: He supports the HSV soccer club, runs a university in Hamburg's HafenCity, wants to build an opera house and is a sponsor of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall. But Kühne does not pay any tax in Germany. That’s because his official residence is Switzerland. "It's a well-known fact that the state can't do business properly," says Kühne, who believes he can distribute his money better himself. Lidl founder Dieter Schwarz donated a gigantic education campus to the city of Heilbronn. Still, does that mean that the interests of big donors always serve the common good? No, says the daughter of a rich family involved in the "Taxmenow" initiative: Around 50 millionaires are demanding that they finally be taxed fairly.