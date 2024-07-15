The plight of the Rohingya in Bangladesh

ConflictsBangladeshThe plight of the Rohingya in BangladeshTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsBangladeshJulia Theres Held07/15/2024July 15, 2024Forced out of Myanmar in 2017, many Rohingya have since lived in a crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh. Considered stateless, they are not allowed to work or even leave the camp. Women in particular suffer under widespread violence and oppression. https://p.dw.com/p/4iDyOAdvertisement