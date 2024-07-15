  1. Skip to content
The plight of the Rohingya in Bangladesh

Julia Theres Held
July 15, 2024

Forced out of Myanmar in 2017, many Rohingya have since lived in a crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh. Considered stateless, they are not allowed to work or even leave the camp. Women in particular suffer under widespread violence and oppression.

