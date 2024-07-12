The Plight of the Rohingya in Bangladesh

The Plight of the Rohingya in BangladeshJuly 12, 2024
Considered stateless, they are not allowed to work or even leave the camp. Women in particular suffer under widespread violence and oppression.
Also on Global Us:
Brazil: Clean drinking water thanks to the sun
Many people in Brazil lack access to clean drinking water. Contaminated water can lead to diarrheal diseases. Anna Luisa Beserra’s "Aqualuz" project uses the power of the sun's UV rays to purify rainwater.
Uganda: From footwear to art
In Uganda, huge quantities of discarded plastic sandals pollute both soil and water. Artist Allen Nabukenya collects them and turns them into works of art. She wants to raise awareness about environmental protection.
USA: The turtle rescuers of Cape Cod
Every winter, turtles wash up on the east coast beaches of the United States. Volunteers are trying to stop the endangered animals from dying out. The cold and weak animals are collected and nursed back to health in rescue centers.
Kenya: Drinking water from the air
Many people have no access to clean drinking water. A high-tech innovation is helping to change that at a school in Kenya. Water is harvested from the surrounding air. 400 pupils can now quench their thirst at any time.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 15.07.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 16:30 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 16.07.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 16.07.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 17.07.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 18.07.2024 – 18:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4