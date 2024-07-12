The Plight of the Rohingya in Bangladesh

Forced out of Myanmar in 2017, many Rohingya have since lived in a crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Considered stateless, they are not allowed to work or even leave the camp. Women in particular suffer under widespread violence and oppression.

Also on Global Us:

Purifying Water With Sun Light Image: WDR

Brazil: Clean drinking water thanks to the sun

Many people in Brazil lack access to clean drinking water. Contaminated water can lead to diarrheal diseases. Anna Luisa Beserra’s "Aqualuz" project uses the power of the sun's UV rays to purify rainwater.



Uganda: From footwear to art

In Uganda, huge quantities of discarded plastic sandals pollute both soil and water. Artist Allen Nabukenya collects them and turns them into works of art. She wants to raise awareness about environmental protection.

The Turtle Rescuers of Cape Cod Image: NDR

USA: The turtle rescuers of Cape Cod

Every winter, turtles wash up on the east coast beaches of the United States. Volunteers are trying to stop the endangered animals from dying out. The cold and weak animals are collected and nursed back to health in rescue centers.

Kenya: Drinking water from the air

Many people have no access to clean drinking water. A high-tech innovation is helping to change that at a school in Kenya. Water is harvested from the surrounding air. 400 pupils can now quench their thirst at any time.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 15.07.2024 – 00:30 UTC

MON 15.07.2024 – 04:15 UTC

MON 15.07.2024 – 11:30 UTC

MON 15.07.2024 – 16:30 UTC

MON 15.07.2024 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 16.07.2024 – 23:30 UTC

WED 17.07.2024 – 02:30 UTC

THU 18.07.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4