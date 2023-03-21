  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentRepublic of the Congo

The plight of the Pangolin - Trading in endangered species

1 hour ago

Pangolins, native to Asia and Africa, are threatened with extinction. Their meat is considered a delicacy in Africa and their scales are sold as a health remedy in Asia. The protected animals are poached and smuggled on a large scale.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P9Wz

Pangolins are the most smuggled animals in the world - and demand is growing. Asian pangolins recently made headlines when they were suspected of being carriers of the COVID-19 coronavirus. On the banks of the Congo River, the pangolin sells for just a few euros. But in cities like Kinshasa, its meat sells for a hundred times that price and - although illegal - is eaten in the best restaurants. Even more profitable is the sale of pangolin scales, which are highly prized in Asia for their supposed medicinal properties. The native Asian pangolins are already nearly extinct. The film shows how just a handful of these animals can be rescued during police raids, then reintroduced into the wild by dedicated conservationists. From hunters in the bush of the Democratic Republic of Congo to bushmeat markets to the backrooms of Vietnam, reporters follow pangolin smugglers as they ply their trade.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law restricts media and activists, too

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

'Pandora's box': EU weighs changing relations with China

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

