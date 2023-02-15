  1. Skip to content
Südafrika Pangolin Gürteltier
Image: Themba Hadebe/AP Photo/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of Congo

The Plight of the Pangolin

11 minutes ago

Pangolins, native to Asia and Africa, are threatened with extinction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Muoe

Their meat is considered a delicacy in Africa and their scales are sold as a health remedy in Asia. The protected animals are poached and smuggled on a large scale.

Dokumentation Schuppentiere in Not - Geschäfte mit einer bedrohten Art
Image: Java

Pangolins are the most smuggled animals in the world - and demand is growing. Asian pangolins recently made headlines when they were suspected of being carriers of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On the banks of the Congo River, the pangolin sells for just a few euros. But in cities like Kinshasa, its meat sells for a hundred times that price and - although illegal - is eaten in the best restaurants.
 

Dokumentation Schuppentiere in Not - Geschäfte mit einer bedrohten Art
Image: Java


Even more profitable is the sale of pangolin scales, which are highly prized in Asia for their supposed medicinal properties. The native Asian pangolins are already nearly extinct. The film shows how just a handful of these animals can be rescued during police raids, then reintroduced into the wild by dedicated conservationists.

From hunters in the bush of the Democratic Republic of Congo to bushmeat markets to the backrooms of Vietnam, reporters follow pangolin smugglers as they ply their trade.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 24.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 24.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 24.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 25.03.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 25.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 26.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 27.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

More stories from DW

