The pianist Menahem Pressler - The life I love

"His playing of Mozart is soul, love, devotion," was the judgment of one critic. The pianist found fame with the Beaux Arts Trio, one of the most important piano trios in the world. Together with his parents he fled Hitler’s Germany first to Italy and Palestine before moving to the USA. Menahem Pressler performed regularly in Germany from 1956, donating much of his earnings for charitable purposes in Israel. In 2012 he was awarded German citizenship in honor of his outstanding contribution to music and his unbroken links to the country of his birth. At the ripe old age of 85, Pressler embarked on a new career as a soloist, debuting with the Berlin Philharmonic. On New Year’s Eve 2014, Pressler played again with the Philharmonic under Sir Simon Rattle and before an enchanted public.