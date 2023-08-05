  1. Skip to content
The pianist Menahem Pressler - The life I love

1 hour ago

Pianist and teacher, Menahem Pressler dedicated his whole life to music. A Holocaust survivor, he was the oldest concert pianist in the world. Wherever he performed audiences were captivated. He was 99 years old.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R6NW

"His playing of Mozart is soul, love, devotion," was the judgment of one critic. The pianist found fame with the Beaux Arts Trio, one of the most important piano trios in the world. Together with his parents he fled Hitler’s Germany first to Italy and Palestine before moving to the USA. Menahem Pressler performed regularly in Germany from 1956, donating much of his earnings for charitable purposes in Israel. In 2012 he was awarded German citizenship in honor of his outstanding contribution to music and his unbroken links to the country of his birth. At the ripe old age of 85, Pressler embarked on a new career as a soloist, debuting with the Berlin Philharmonic. On New Year’s Eve 2014, Pressler played again with the Philharmonic under Sir Simon Rattle and before an enchanted public.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

DocFilm
More stories from DW

