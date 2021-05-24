'The Passenger': how a forgotten Nazi-era novel became a bestseller

The Passenger, a 1938 novel written by Ulrich Alexander Boschwitz, tells the story of businessman Otto Silbermann, who flees Berlin immediately after the Kristallnacht anti-Jewish pogrom; many of his Jewish friends have already been arrested by the Nazis. He takes trains through Germany, yet he never manages to leave the country.

The author of the novel, whose father was Jewish and mother Protestant, actually fled Nazi Germany in 1935, heading first to Sweden, then Norway and later England. That was shortly after the antisemitic and racist Nuremberg Laws were enacted on September 15, 1935. Boschwitz's father had already died during the First World War, and his sister had emigrated to Palestine in 1933.

A bestseller, eight decades later

Boschwitz wrote the novel in exile. First published in Great Britain in 1939 under the title The Man Who Took Trains, it didn't have much impact at the time and went out of print.

When the first German-language edition came out in 2018, it was hailed as a literary discovery.

Based on the original German manuscript and the author's own notes, a new translation has now been published in English and some 20 languages.

The Passenger has now made it onto the UK's Sunday Times bestseller list.

The revival of forgotten novels

Peter Graf has contributed to this literary resurgence. In recent years, the German publisher has specialized in developing new editions of forgotten or overlooked books.

One of his most prominent publications is Blood Brothers by Ernst Haffner. The novel, first published in 1932, follows a group of homeless youth during the Weimar Republic era who get by through thievery, dealing stolen goods, and quick prostitution in Berlin.

The remarkable contemporary social reportage was republished in 2013, and it is thanks to that book that The Passenger also obtained a new life.

After Blood Brothers was published in Hebrew, Boschwitz's niece Reuella Sachaf, who lives in Israel, read an interview with Graf in a daily newspaper and contacted him. She told him about her uncle's novel and its manuscript that was kept in the National Library's German Exile Archive in Frankfurt.

He spent two days there reading and quickly knew that the novel had great potential, says Graf, who works on different projects in the publishing industry.

With his agency Walde + Graf, he designs books for clients; he is also the editor of novels such as The Passenger, published in cooperation with other publishers; and he is the managing director of a small Berlin publishing house, Das kulturelle Gedächtnis (German for "cultural legacy"), which specializes in rediscovering works of different eras.

In addition to Susanne Kerckhoff's Berliner Briefe ("Berlin Letters") from 1948, their catalog also includes works by Dante and Voltaire. Their yearly selection of publications is restricted to eight books each year. "Niche work," admits Graf — yet their curatorial selection was recognized with the German Publishing Prize in 2020.

Publisher Peter Graf

Graf quickly realized that The Passenger would be too big for his own publishing house, which is why the publication was managed by the Stuttgart publishing house Klett-Cotta, which also published Boschwitz's debut novel, Menschen neben dem Leben ("People Parallel to Life"), a year later.

Along with its powerful language, The Passenger is "the earliest literary confrontation with the November pogroms," says Graf.

Beyond our historical knowledge of what happened during the Nazi era, the novel offers a concrete depiction that helps readers visualize the past. Atrocities involving several million victims are often too abstract, says Graf, whereas "Boschwitz's story is fictional, but the individual fate of the protagonist allows the reader to develop a stronger feeling of empathy" with the victims of the Nazis.

Resurrecting works from 'The Cemetery of Forgotten Books'

Carlos Ruiz Zafon created a monument to overlooked or forgotten books with his world success, The Shadow of the Wind, and the cemetery of forgotten books described in it. But why are books forgotten in the first place?

The market was already flooded with new publications at the end of the 19th century and during the Weimar Republic era, which made it impossible for every title to be successful, explains Graf.

The Man Who Took Trains, for example, didn't emerge as a book of interest when it was first published in the UK at the end of the 1930s; the novel's documentary value developed over time.

It is crucial to publish the "right book at the right time," says Peter Graf, who found out that Heinrich Böll had already tried to publish Boschwitz's novel in the 1960s. "Perhaps this confrontation with the Holocaust came too early in the young Federal Republic of Germany."

How lost novels are found

The story behind the rediscovery of The Passenger, with the author's niece actively contacting the publisher, was a stroke of luck for Graf — but also an exceptional case.

To find forgotten books that deserve to be reissued, Graf researches literary archives, sometimes finding references in bibliographies, and reads reviews from the 1920s.

To contribute to their relevance, new editions need links to the present, says Peter Graf. The Passenger, for instance, features parallels to the world's current migration problem. The pandemic also leads to existential questions. "We live in difficult times and have to leave our comfort zone," points out the publisher.

In periods of uncertainty, many readers turn to historical material, perhaps in an attempt to better grasp the hardships of human experience.

"I don't think literature changes the world," says Graf, "but it can sensitize readers for a moment."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What happened on November 9-10, 1938? Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed, and Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested. According to official records, at least 91 Jews were killed — though the real death toll was likely much higher.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What's behind the name? The street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English "Night of Broken Glass" is derived. It recalls the shards of shattered glass from the windows of synagogues, homes and Jewish-owned businesses. Nowadays, in German, it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the official reason for the pogrom? The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew. Vom Rath was shot at close range at the German Embassy in Paris on November 7, and died days later. Grynszpan wasn't executed for the crime; no one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms How did the violence start? After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places, and Goebbels gave a speech indicating the Nazis would not quash any "spontaneous" protests against the Jews. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Was the violence an expression of popular anger? No — that was just the official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" in Nazi documents clearly indicate the violence was planned ahead of time. It's unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What did the Nazis hope to gain? In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated, as seen in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies," and their property was often confiscated.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Did the pogrom serve the Nazis' purpose? After the widespread violence German Jews were under no illusions about Nazi intentions, and those who could left the country. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order. Later, further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms, such as the requirement that Jews wear a visible yellow Star of David stitched to their clothing.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the immediate aftermath? After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1938. The second-most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked: "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What is Kristallnacht's place in history? In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide." Author: Jefferson Chase



