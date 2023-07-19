The Pakistani journalist running a Paris club for dissidents

Freedom of SpeechPakistanThe Pakistani journalist running a Paris club for dissidentsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFreedom of SpeechPakistan Younas Khan in Paris1 hour ago1 hour agoTaha Siddiqui, a journalist-in-exile, fled Pakistan in 2018. Two years later, he opened a bar in the French capital where dissidents like him from all over the world gather and learn from each other's experiences.https://p.dw.com/p/4UBOTAdvertisement