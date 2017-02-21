The only Buddhist region in Europe

The fragrance of joss sticks hangs in the air, while in the background there is the constant murmur of monks reciting their mantras. When you experience a ceremony in the Golden Temple of Elista, you'd be forgiven for believing that you're no longer in Europe – but you definitely haven't left the continent. Elista is the capital of Kalmykia. The autonomous federal republic of Russia lies between the Caucasus and Caspian Sea in the southern Russian steppes, and geographically is part of Europe. It is the only predominantly Buddhist region – a piece of Asia on the European continent.

A region with an eventful history

Buddhist prayer flags can be seen in many places in Kalmykia today

The Kalmyk nomads, a Mongol subgroup, came here around 400 years ago. They brought their faith with them from Asia, and have held on to it since then, even though this wasn't always easy over the course of history. The republic was dissolved in 1943 under the reign of Stalin, spiritual leaders were persecuted, and the temples destroyed. The entire Kalmyk people were deported to Siberia, and only allowed to return to the region after the end of Stalinism. Since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990, Buddhism has flourished again in Kalmykia. There are now temples, pagodas and religious statues everywhere, especially in the capital city of Elista.

Spiritual encounters in Kalmykia

For DW reporter Hendrik Welling, the trip to Kalmykia was one of the most extraordinary during his exploration of extreme places in Europe. He visited the Buddhist republic for the series "Europe to the Maxx" on DW's lifestyle and culture magazine "Euromaxx". He not only met the spiritual leader of the Kalmyks, but also tried his hand at traditional overtone singing. Find out what that sounds like in our video.

Around 160,000 of the almost 300,000 Kalmyks are Buddhist. Their spiritual center is the Golden Temple in Elista, which was opened in 2005. The Dalai Lama himself chose its location on a visit. At nine meters (25 ft), the temple's statue of Buddha is the tallest in Europe.

Spinning the prayer wheels is said to help accumulate positive karma

The Golden Temple also houses a museum, in which the Buddhist traditions of the Kalmyks are illuminated. The entire complex is open to visitors, which means that non-Buddhists can also turn the prayer wheel and try to get a bit closer to the meaning of life: happiness and contentment.

Service tips:

Address: Republic of Kalmykia, Russia

Getting there: By plane via Moscow to Elista

Special tip: Play chess on the central Lenin Square in Elista in the evening. Chess is Kalmykia's national sport, and in many places there are large public chess boards where people play.

The accompanying book

Europe at its most extreme: the series "Europe to the Maxx" on DW's lifestyle and culture magazine "Euromaxx" makes Europe's superlatives experienceable — from extraordinary architecture to spectacular landscapes to unique cultural phenomena. Accompanying the series, the book "111 extreme places in Europe that you shouldn't miss" was published in cooperation with Emons Verlag. An alternative travel guide, both informative and entertaining. For avid travelers, fans of Europe and anyone who likes to show off with unusual pub quiz trivia. Full of guaranteed record breakers!