The North Drift

Is our garbage being carried to the Arctic Circle? On a trip to the far north of the globe, a filmmaker makes an incredible discovery:

On one of the Lofoten Islands, far from civilization, the beaches are strewn with trash. Including a German beer bottle.

Image: New Docs



Is this possible? Is our garbage really being carried to the Arctic Circle? Back in Dresden, filmmaker Steffen Krones can’t get the question out of his head. He sets out on a quest to find the answer. Together with his friend and neighbor, a technical designer, he starts building GPS-buoys to track their journey through the Elbe River and the North Sea.

Fueled by the crazy idea of sending a message in a bottle to the Lofoten Islands, the pair experience countless amusing and incredible moments, with plenty of surprises.

Image: New Docs

The filmmaker’s project receives support from senior researchers at the Alfred Wegener Institute, who help him understand what happens to the trash that ends up in rivers and seas. In addition to the scientists, Krones is also accompanied by his friend Kris - an Inuk from Norway who, through his work guiding tourists to the Arctic Ocean, wants people to appreciate the fragility and beauty of nature as well as the human impact of plastic waste.



Image: New Docs

Steffen Krones and his friends worked on their GPS-buoy project for almost three years - and created the film "North Drift” along the way. While some of the footage is in authentic ‘selfie’ style, taken with mobile phones and handheld cameras, the breathtaking landscapes they encounter lend the film a big-screen movie quality. A blend of personal travelogue and an exploration of the overarching issues of nature and environmental protection.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 15.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC

THU 15.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC

THU 15.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 16.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 17.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 18.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 18.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 16.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3