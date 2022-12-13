  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
SocietyGermany

The North drift - How plastic ends up in the Arctic

30 minutes ago

Is our garbage being carried to the Arctic Circle? On a trip to the far north of the globe, a filmmaker makes an incredible discovery: On one of the Lofoten Islands, far from civilization, the beaches are strewn with trash. Including a German beer bottle.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kwdr

Is this possible? Is our garbage really being carried to the Arctic Circle? Back in Dresden, filmmaker Steffen Krones can’t get the question out of his head. He sets out on a quest to find the answer. Together with his friend and neighbor, a technical designer, he starts building GPS-buoys to track their journey through the Elbe River and the North Sea. Fueled by the crazy idea of sending a message in a bottle to the Lofoten Islands, the pair experience countless amusing and incredible moments, with plenty of surprises. The filmmaker’s project receives support from senior researchers at the Alfred Wegener Institute, who help him understand what happens to the trash that ends up in rivers and seas. In addition to the scientists, Krones is also accompanied by his friend Kris - an Inuk from Norway who, through his work guiding tourists to the Arctic Ocean, wants people to appreciate the fragility and beauty of nature as well as the human impact of plastic waste. Steffen Krones and his friends worked on their GPS-buoy project for almost three years - and created the film "North Drift” along the way. While some of the footage is in authentic ‘selfie’ style, taken with mobile phones and handheld cameras, the breathtaking landscapes they encounter lend the film a big-screen movie quality. A blend of personal travelogue and an exploration of the overarching issues of nature and environmental protection.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo "DocFilm"

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu gestures during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul

Erdogan rival sentenced to jail for 'insulting' officials

Politics3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco's NOOR III Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in Ouarzazate, Morocco

Small Morocco punches above its weight on renewables

Small Morocco punches above its weight on renewables

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global crises

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global crises

PoliticsDecember 13, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

PoliticsDecember 13, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A local walks under a destroyed building in Vysokopillya in Kherson, Ukraine

French companies seek role in Ukraine's reconstruction

French companies seek role in Ukraine's reconstruction

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

SoccerDecember 13, 202203:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

ScienceDecember 13, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage