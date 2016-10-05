The new DW - global insights for local heroes

Visit the new DW website

Uganda: Learning from local heroes 05.10.2016

Esther Kalenzi desired to change her community but the only thing she had were a couple of story books. Now she uses local literature to encourage kids to read more. The project has grown beyond what Esther had imagined.
DW's Heromobile tours Ghana 27.10.2015

With the help of the Heromobile, DW is celebrating local heroes in various African countries and getting them to tell their stories. Isaac Kaledzi followed the Heromobile to its final stop in Ghana.

Heromobile unites communities in Ghana 27.10.2015

DW and Joy News used the Heromobile to look for interesting stories from local heroes in Ghana. Events in Accra brought local communities together and introduced thousands to DW’s brand of international news.
AfricaLink on Air - 27 October 2015: 0405 UTC 27.10.2015

Vote counting continues in Tanzania amid fraud claims +++ UN report faults Kenya's security on Garissa college attack +++ DW's local heroes in Ghana
We just did a story on Subhasini Mistry (a DW Local Hero), who managed to open a hospital by selling vegetables.

The hospital built by selling vegetables 23.09.2015

After Subhasini Mistry became a widow at the age of 23, she was motivated to help the poor in her community. She sold vegetables on the street and eventually built a hospital with her savings.
We asked for heroes and you answered the call 20.07.2015

Who are the world's local heroes? How are they making life better for their communities? Now you can find out first hand what it means to be a local hero.
Young journalists pick up DW 'local heroes' prizes in Kenya 15.07.2015

In a bid to boost its regional coverage, Deutsche Welle launched a "Local Heroes Journalism Competition." Director General Peter Limbourg has been handing over awards at a ceremony in Nairobi.
2nd place & Grand Prize Winner - Unsung hero James Wakibia 15.07.2015

by: Jonathan Masongo
Solar energy lights up lives in Kenya 08.07.2015

In Kenya, the majority of the population doesn't have electricity at home, since the country's national grid is unreliable and expensive to buy into. Now a solar energy startup is changing people's everyday routines.
Who are your local heroes? 07.07.2015

Tell us a story about the people in your community who are making a difference for a chance at winning a smartphone or other prize packages.
3rd place - Mr. Edwin K. Muchiri 29.06.2015

by: Kennedy G. Wanyoike
1st place - Boniface Mwangi 29.06.2015

by: Maxwell Agwanda
2nd place - Life Bloom International 29.06.2015

by: Sammy Khisa Wanjala
'Global Shapers' give new boost to community work in Kano 28.06.2015

The city of Kano in northern Nigeria is widely regarded as backward and underdeveloped. A group of young people are actively working to change this, despite terror attacks by Boko Haram and political violence.
3rd place - Wendy Makena 25.06.2015

by: Prisca Amondi Aroko
2nd place - The Volunteer Village Midwife 25.06.2015

by: Stanley N. Ongwae
