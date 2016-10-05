The new DW - global insights for local heroes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
---
Esther Kalenzi desired to change her community but the only thing she had were a couple of story books. Now she uses local literature to encourage kids to read more. The project has grown beyond what Esther had imagined.
With the help of the Heromobile, DW is celebrating local heroes in various African countries and getting them to tell their stories. Isaac Kaledzi followed the Heromobile to its final stop in Ghana.
DW and Joy News used the Heromobile to look for interesting stories from local heroes in Ghana. Events in Accra brought local communities together and introduced thousands to DW’s brand of international news.
Vote counting continues in Tanzania amid fraud claims +++ UN report faults Kenya's security on Garissa college attack +++ DW's local heroes in Ghana
After Subhasini Mistry became a widow at the age of 23, she was motivated to help the poor in her community. She sold vegetables on the street and eventually built a hospital with her savings.
Who are the world's local heroes? How are they making life better for their communities? Now you can find out first hand what it means to be a local hero.
In a bid to boost its regional coverage, Deutsche Welle launched a "Local Heroes Journalism Competition." Director General Peter Limbourg has been handing over awards at a ceremony in Nairobi.
by: Jonathan Masongo
In Kenya, the majority of the population doesn't have electricity at home, since the country's national grid is unreliable and expensive to buy into. Now a solar energy startup is changing people's everyday routines.
Tell us a story about the people in your community who are making a difference for a chance at winning a smartphone or other prize packages.
by: Kennedy G. Wanyoike
by: Maxwell Agwanda
by: Sammy Khisa Wanjala
The city of Kano in northern Nigeria is widely regarded as backward and underdeveloped. A group of young people are actively working to change this, despite terror attacks by Boko Haram and political violence.
by: Prisca Amondi Aroko
by: Stanley N. Ongwae
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact