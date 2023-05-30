  1. Skip to content
The Never-Ending Story of Asbestos

1 hour ago

Asbestos doesn’t burn, repels moisture, can be mixed with cement and spun into textiles. Although asbestos has been largely banned in the EU since 2005, the carcinogenic material is still being made and sold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RiGX
Image: Thierry Marro
LKW Reifen während Fahrt
Image: Frank May/picture alliance

For decades, the hazardous substance isolated the steel frameworks of high-rise buildings and was found in car tires, floors and hairdryers. Although industrialized nations have been aware of the asbestos risk for a long time, the dangers have not yet been eliminated.

Image: Thierry Marro

 

 

 

Doctors are warning of a rise in cases of secondary illnesses associated with asbestos exposure. In the EU, a ban on the manufacture, sale and use of asbestos was introduced in 2005. Germany implemented the measure even earlier, in November 1993. 

Image: Thierry Marro

In Europe, asbestos abatement represents a huge challenge: experts say it will take 100 years and cost several billion Euros to get rid of the carcinogenic fibers once and for all. All the while, year after year Russia continues to extract 600,000 tons of the mineral in the world’s largest asbestos mine - for export. 

In the shipyards of Bangladesh, laborers get sick breaking up European freighters and supertankers containing thousands of tons of asbestos; and there’s growing anger in South America towards European companies that continued to use asbestos long after the material was banned in Europe.

Image: Thierry Marro

Global research casts doubt on common perceptions about asbestos and shows that no one is completely safe from possible exposure, particularly as large-scale industry and multinationals appear to be intent upon doing business with asbestos for some time to come.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1: 

DW English

WED 21.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 22.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 23.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 22.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Part 2: 

DW English

WED 28.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 28.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 28.06.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 29.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 30.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 23.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

