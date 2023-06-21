  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
SocietyRussian Federation

The never-ending story of asbestos - Part 1

2 hours ago

Asbestos doesn’t burn, repels moisture, can be mixed with cement and spun into textiles. Although asbestos has been largely banned in the EU since 2005, the carcinogenic material is still being made and sold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SsYP

For decades, the hazardous substance isolated the steel frameworks of high-rise buildings and was found in car tires, floors and hairdryers. Although industrialized nations have been aware of the asbestos risk for a long time, the dangers have not yet been eliminated. Doctors are warning of a rise in cases of secondary illnesses associated with asbestos exposure. In the EU, a ban on the manufacture, sale and use of asbestos was introduced in 2005. Germany implemented the measure even earlier, in November 1993. In Europe, asbestos abatement represents a huge challenge: experts say it will take 100 years and cost several billion Euros to get rid of the carcinogenic fibers once and for all. All the while, year after year Russia continues to extract 600,000 tons of the mineral in the world’s largest asbestos mine - for export. In the shipyards of Bangladesh, laborers get sick breaking up European freighters and supertankers containing thousands of tons of asbestos; and there’s growing anger in South America towards European companies that continued to use asbestos long after the material was banned in Europe. Global research casts doubt on common perceptions about asbestos and shows that no one is completely safe from possible exposure, particularly as large-scale industry and multinationals appear to be intent upon doing business with asbestos for some time to come.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian serviceman of 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade patrols a street in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv 'destroying the enemy,' Zelenskyy says

Conflicts37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman stands in a greenhouse in the middle of pink roses

EU trade deal: Kenya opens its market to European goods

EU trade deal: Kenya opens its market to European goods

Business21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A person counting bank notes

China imposes limits on Russian banks

China imposes limits on Russian banks

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German government wants to lower the voting age for federal elections from 18 to 16.

Too young to vote?

Too young to vote?

Politics2 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

A man stands in front of a glass window at an airport.

Why the era of low-cost flights in Europe may be over

Why the era of low-cost flights in Europe may be over

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Members of a recovery team work at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Israeli settlement of Eli.

Four Israelis killed in West Bank

Four Israelis killed in West Bank

Conflicts3 hours ago01:16 min
More from Middle East

North America

Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

Catastrophe3 hours ago02:02 min
More from North America
Go to homepage