Germany

The Nazi archives: Where Germany's dark past is stored on paper

In April, the Arolsen Archives made more than 13 million documents on victims of the Nazi regime available online, DW's Emmanuelle Chaze went on a personal journey to find out more about her relatives in World War Two.

Watch video 03:21

A pen, a watch, a ring and a ration card

Bad Arolsen in a small town tucked away in the bucolic state of Hessen, near the city of Kassel. It is roughly five hours away from Berlin by train. It is a picturesque and quiet locale, and perhaps unexpectedly, home to Germany's memory in the form of the Arolsen Archives — the International Center for Nazi Persecution.

A few weeks ago, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War Two, I filmed a report at the Arolsen Archives, which is home to more than 50 million documents tracing the fate of around 17 million victims of the Nazi regime. Little did I know what was awaiting me when I headed to the archives that day, but after meeting a man who had come to collect his father's personal effects, I decided to look further into my own family history in hopes of finding out more.

Watch video 02:49

Young Germans confront their families' Nazi pasts

A race against time

Jean-Paul Garcia, a Frenchman in his sixties, came all the way from a town near Bordeaux in his caravan to be handed back some personal effects that had belonged to his father, Antonio Garcia, a war prisoner. The elder Garcia had fled Franco's Spain to support the French Resistance, and was arrested by the Nazis in 1944 and sent to a forced labor camp.

At the end of the war, some 5,000 objects were provisionally placed under the watch of the International Red Cross first, and the Arolsen Archives afterwards. Watches, jewelry, coupons, letters and photos coming from concentration or transfer camps, mostly Neuengamme and Dachau. The archival center does not legally own them; it safeguards them in the hope of returning them back to their lawful owners.

Today, some 3,000 personal possessions belonging to former inmates remain at Arolsen, and an investigation team works tirelessly to contact the relatives of the victims to whom they belonged. The "Stolen Memory" campaign was launched in 2016 to redouble efforts at restituting the personal effects. With the help of volunteers, hundreds of victims' families could be located. One such case was Jean-Paul Garcia, whose visit to the archives was very emotional — for him and his wife, and for the team who managed to trace him back and hand back his father's long-lost possessions: a watch, a ration coupon, and a ring.

Read more: Germany extends Holocaust survivor compensation to include spouses

  • Destroyed synagogue in Chemnitz (picture alliance)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What happened on November 9-10, 1938?

    Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed. Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested, and at least 91 and probably more were killed.

  • Synagogue burning in Berlin (Getty Images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What's in a name?

    The nationwide street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English Night of Broken Glass is derived. Nowadays in German it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

  • Herschel Seibel Grynszpan (picture-alliance/Imagno/Schostal Archiv)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the official reason the pogrom?

    The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath in Paris by a teenage Polish Jew named Herschel Grynszpan. Ironically he wasn't executed for the crime. No one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

  • Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels (dpa/everettcollection)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    How did the violence start?

    After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels oral permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

  • Looted Jewish business in Magdeburg (Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1970-083-42/CC-BY-SA)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Was the violence an expression of popular anger?

    No, that was the just official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" clearly indicate that the violence was an act of state. It is unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

  • Jews wearing the star of David and Nazi officers in the streets of Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What did the Nazis hope to gain from the violence?

    In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated as in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies" and their property was often confiscated.

  • Destroyed synagogue in Berlin

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    Did the pogrom serve its purpose?

    After such massive violence, German Jews could be under no illusions about the Nazis' intentions, and those who could left. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order, so further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms such the requirement that Jews wear visible yellow Stars of David on their clothing.

  • Damaged Jewish-owned business in Berlin (AP)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What was the immediate aftermath?

    After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1939. The second most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked, "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

  • Burning synagogue on Kristallnacht (picture alliance/akg-images)

    80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

    What is the Kristallnacht's place in history?

    In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide."

    Author: Jefferson Chase


Overwhelming evidence

While the Nazis tried their utmost towards the end of World War II to erase all physical trace of their crimes, they were overwhelmed by what Germany does perhaps better than any other nation: bureaucracy. They simply couldn't get rid of all the written evidence of their crimes. In a former warehouse, waiting for a permanent, safer building, shelves after shelves of grey files and yellowed index cards are the proof of these crimes committed by Hitler's followers from his accession to power until the fall of the Third Reich.

So after filming in that grey, solemn place, and buoyed by the emotion of Jean-Paul Garcia's encounter, I enquired whether I could check if there were any trace of my great-great uncles, whom I vaguely knew had been forced laborers during the war. I should say that I come from Alsace, a region which for a long time switched between French and German rule — and whose history is thus particularly complex when it comes to WWII. Most families have a painful past; be it because they were exiled, sent to forced labor, or collaborated with the Nazis.

Read more: German forest reveals clues to Nazi-murdered victims

And yet in my own family, though nothing had ever been said one way or another, I had been afraid to dig too deep for fear of finding out something ugly about my relatives. But the archivist at Arolsen was very keen to help me out. She searched my relatives' last name, a peculiar name beginning with B, with only a handful of occurrences in France.

Not even a minute later, she looked up from her screen: the Arolsen Archives have digitized more than 13 million documents that are now easily searchable through their website. All you need is to type in a name or a topic. "There they are..." she said with a smile. She then checked among the hundreds of drawers holding the yellow index cards, and took out a little stack from the letter "B." 

The Arolsen Archive of Nazi crimes (DW/E. Chaze)

The Arolsen Archive holds millions upon millions of documents detailing the Nazi era

For her, it's everyday work, and in a way, this is not new to me: I spent years reading 17th and 18th century private correspondences before I turned to journalism. But this time is different: I know that her browsing through the cards also means she might unlock a door towards my past. And a moment later, she does: "Look — Ludwig, Anton, Pantaleon, Xaver...they are all here!" I know them, except that that is the Germanized version of their names: Louis, Antoine, Pantaleon, and Xavier. While doing genealogical research a few years ago, I had found out that they had been sent to Germany, while never knowing why. The archivist had the answer: "We do have records! Wait a moment."

I followed her through the warehouse and she opened a thick file with copied records of trial minutes. Louis B., along with a few friends, was tried on charges of being communist and having distributed flyers. This earned him 6 years in prison, starting on April 15th, 1943.

His brothers, whose trial minutes I didn't find, were arrested the following November and condemned to various sentences for having participated to activities amounting to high treason — namely, listening to the London radio. The three of them were imprisoned in Bruchsal in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

I took pictures of all those documents, and was already thinking about telling my family all about what I had found, when the archivist surprised me further. She said that there were many other occurrences of the unusual surname in the cards, all hailing from Poland, and that some of those individuals settled in Berlin before being deported back to Poland. Could it then be that Berlin, the city I moved to nearly a decade ago, had also been home to some distant relatives who were killed by the Nazis? 

When heading to the archives that day, I had no idea I would find clues to my own family's past. But in that short visit I learned more than I ever had before — and discovered that even 80 years on, the Nazis' paper trail meant there was still much more to explore. 

  • The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin (picture-alliance/Schoening)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Holocaust Memorial

    A huge field of stelae in the center of the German capital was designed by New York architect Peter Eisenmann. The almost 3,000 stone blocks commemorate the six million Jewish people from all over Europe who were murdered by the National Socialists.

  • Stolpersteine Stumbling stones memorials to victims of the Holocaust (DW/T.Walker)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The "Stumbling Stones"

    Designed by German artist Gunther Demnig, these brass plates are very small — only 10 by 10 centimeters (3.9 x 3.9 inches). The stumbling stones mark the homes and offices from which people were deported by the Nazis. More than 7,000 of them have been placed across Berlin, 70,000 across Europe, and in 2017 the first stones were also laid in outside Europe, in Buenos Aires.

  • The Wannsee Memorial outside Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Wannsee Conference House

    Fifteen high-ranking Nazi officials met in this villa on the Wannsee Lake on January 20, 1942 to discuss the systematic murder of European Jews, which they termed the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question". Today the house is a memorial that informs visitors about the unimaginable dimension of the genocide that was decided here.

  • Track 17 Memorial (imago/IPON)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Track 17 Memorial

    White roses on track 17 at Grunewald station remember the more than 50,000 Berlin Jews who were sent to their deaths from here. 186 steel plates show the date, destination and number of deportees. The first train went to the Litzmannstadt ghetto (Lodz, Poland) on October 18, 1941; the last train to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp on January 5, 1945.

  • Memorial to Otto Weidt's workshop for the blind in Berlin (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Otto Weidt's Workshop for the Blind

    Today, the Hackesche Höfe in Berlin Mitte are mentioned in every travel guide. They are a backyard labyrinth in which many Jewish people lived and worked — for example in the brush factory of the German entrepreneur Otto Weidt. During the Nazi era he employed many blind and deaf Jews and saved them from deportation and death. The workshop of the blind is now a museum.

  • Berlin's Hausvogteiplatz memorial to Jewish designers who worked there before the Holocaust (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Fashion Center Hausvogteiplatz

    The heart of Berlin's fashion metropolis once beat here. A memorial sign made of high mirrors recalls the Jewish fashion designers and stylists who made clothes for the whole of Europe at Hausvogteiplatz. The National Socialists expropriated the Jewish owners and handed over the fashion stores to Aryan employees. Berlin's fashion center was irretrievably destroyed during the Second World War.

  • Berlin's Koppenplatz memorial to the Jews murdered in the Holocaust (DW)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Memorial at Koppenplatz

    Before the Holocaust, 173,000 Jews lived in Berlin; in 1945 there were only 9,000. The monument "Der verlassene Raum" (The Deserted Room) is located in the middle of the Koppenplatz residential area in Berlin's Mitte district. It is a reminder of the Jewish citizens who were taken from their homes without warning and never returned.

  • Jewish Museum Berlin (AP)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The Jewish Museum

    Architect Daniel Libeskind chose a dramatic design: viewed from above, the building looks like a broken Star of David. The Jewish Museum is one of the most visited museums in Berlin, offering an overview of the turbulent centuries of German Jewish history.

  • Weissensee, Europe's largest Jewish cemetery (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    Weissensee Jewish Cemetery

    There are still eight remaining Jewish cemeteries in Berlin, the largest of them in the Weissensee district. With over 115,000 graves, it is the largest Jewish cemetery in Europe. Many persecuted Jews hid in the complex premises during the Nazi era. On May 11, 1945, only three days after the end of the Second World War, the first postwar Jewish funeral service was held here.

  • The New Synagogue on Berlin's Oranienburger Strasse (Renate Pelzl)

    Jewish memorials in Berlin

    The New Synagogue

    When the New Synagogue on Oranienburger Strasse was first consecrated in 1866 it was considered the largest and most magnificent synagogue in Germany. The only one of Berlin's 13 synagogues to survive the Kristallnacht pogroms, it later burned down due to Allied bombs. It was reconstructed and opened again in 1995. Since then, the 50-meter-high golden dome once again dominates Berlin's cityscape.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

80 years ago: the Nazi 'Night of Broken Glass' pogrom

Eight decades ago, on November 9-10, 1938, Nazi Germany launched an anti-Jewish pogrom of medieval proportions. The "Night of Broken Glass," or "Kristallnacht," has gone down in history as an example of Nazi barbarism. (09.11.2018)  

Jewish memorials in Berlin

The Holocaust may have been eight decades ago, but it is never to be forgotten. Large and small memorials all over the German capital commemorate the victims of the Nazis. (11.05.2018)  

