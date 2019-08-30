 The myth of the wild German forest | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 30.08.2019

Culture

The myth of the wild German forest

As Amazon rainforest is decimated by widespread fires and logging, we can look to a long German tradition of burning and clearing woodlands — and solutions that have included systematic replanting and forest management.

  • film still Avatar, plants in forest (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Avatar"— Between dystopia and utopia

    In the 2010 film "Avatar," which long held the mantle of most successful film of all time, James Cameron tells a story of an ecological disaster triggered by human greed. Mankind has depleted the earth and must conquer new colonies. "Pandora" is the name of the New World, a paradise full of wondrously shining fauna where the Na'vi live in symbiosis with plants and animals.

  • Film still Lord of the Rings with Frodo and Sam (Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Lord of the Rings" — Loss of primeval forest

    J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" are set in Middle-earth, an area full of dense forests. Fangorn forest is the remain of a formerly immense jungle, an enchanted place that can ward off evil invaders. Battles and devastating clearings diminished the forests of Middle-earth to the point that only a few remnants bore witness to a bygone era.

  • Film still from Jungle Book 2, Mogli grasps Balu's snout (picture-alliance/KPA)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Jungle Book" — The law of the jungle

    Rudyard Kipling's "Jungle Book" tells about the life of the orpaned boy Mowgli growing up among wolves. Famously filmed by Walt Disney and others, the story is one of the defining works of world literature. The boy is torn between life in the wilderness and life among humans. But because humans disrespect his animal friends, Mowgli returns to the jungle and becomes the leader of the wolf pack.

  • Film still Twin Peaks, four men in a dense forest (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Showtime/S. Tenner)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Twin Peaks" — Evil lurks in the forest

    "Twin Peaks" is a legendary mystery drama TV series by director David Lynch that first aired in 1990. It takes place in a small fictional town in the USA's Pacific Northwest and, among other things, is about the destruction of a wooded paradise as the timbe industry clears the forest — and awakens its demons.

  • Film still Prinzcess Mononoke , cartoon, girl sits on wof's back (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Dimension Film)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Princess Mononoke" — Battle against forest destruction

    The Japanese animated film "Princess Mononoke" is about environmental protection and the conflict between progress and ecology. It tells the story of a wood-hungry iron factory that gradually destroys a forest that is home to mystical animals. Mononoke was raised there by wolves and tries to save the woodlands that were based on the cedar forests of Yakushima island in southern Japan.

  • film still The Wall, woman at a desk in a dark room lit by a candle (Studio Canal Germany)

    The forest in film and literature

    "The Wall" — Leafy isolation

    A woman is trapped alone in a hut in the forest, surrounded by a transparent wall of glass. Marlen Haushofer's film adaptation of the 1963 Austrian novel, "The Wall," tells of primeval fears akin to those addressed in German fairy tales. Thrown back on herself in isolation, she has to come to terms with nature.

  • Film still The Wild Child , a boy and a man (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    The forest in film and literature

    "The Wild Child" — Survival in the forest

    A child grows up in the forest, far away from civilization. The boy cannot walk upright, cannot speak and cannot write when discovered by a doctor in 1798, takes him in and hopes to give him an education. The story of the boy found in the wild, such as the German Kasper Hauser, has inspired numerous books and films, including this 1969 classic by Francois Truffaut.

  • forest on the island of Borneo (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Agami/H. van Diek)

    The forest in film and literature

    "The People in the Trees": Immortal forest people

    Japanese bestselling author Hanya Yanagihara tells the story of Norton Perina, a physician who sets out on an expedition to study an isolated people on a Micronesian island. In the jungle he encounters untouched nature and discovers a species of turtle whose consumption slows down the physical aging process, but not mental deterioration

  • drawing of little girl and a wolf (Imago/United Archives)

    The forest in film and literature

    German fairy tale forests — places of discovery

    Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, Hansel and Gretel — forests play a role in more than half of the 160 fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm. Whoever entered a forest had to prove themselves by finding their way out. In the late 19th century Romantic period, people regarded forests as an alternative world to civilization.

  • Film still Apocalypse Now, a soldier squats on a tank, jungle in the background (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    The forest in film and literature

    "Apocalypse Now" — Against the odds

    Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) is the protagonist in "Apocalypse Now," a soldier in the Vietnam War in 1969. He and his men head deep into the jungle to put an end to vigilante operations. It's a trip through hell. Director Francis Ford Coppola shows the madness of war as well as the difficulties of surviving in the jungle surrounded by enemies, wild animals and dangerous plants.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


Publius Cornelius Tacitus, a famous Roman senator and historian, was the first to write about the forests in the land of the ancient Teutons, a Germanic tribe. His brief study Germania founded the myth of the eerie forest that housed barbarians and robbers alike — a forest so dense that it helped the Teutons keep the Romans off their backs.

But even in the first century AD, these forests were by no means virgin forests, said Hansjörg Küster, professor of Plant Ecology at the Institute of Geobotany at Leibniz University Hannover.

"The Germanic tribes farmed, too," he told DW, adding that crops planted in a forest won't get enough sunlight. Humans changed the face of the forest long before Tacitus came along, he says. But to the Romans, it was a hostile-looking jungle.

Read moreFrom destruction to rejuvenation: When forest fires are a good thing

Cornelius TACITUS (picture alliance / akg-images)

Roman hisotiran Tacitus shaped the idea of the mythical, dense German forest

The limit to Europe's forest-clearing

The kind of land clearing that is currently devastating the primeval Amazon rainforests has existed in Europe for more than 7,000 years. Wood was urgently needed to build ships and houses, for smelting iron ore and to make glass. Demand increased until the late middle ages and early modern times.

"In the 17th and 18th centuries, forests in Central Europe were down to a minimum," says Küster, adding that Europe had the same problem Brazil has today.

People realized something had to be done, and since then forests have been systematically replanted with an eye to sustainability.

Nature conservation as we know it today is based on German forestry laws and management, including a tradition of replanting, Küster said. That's something to be proud of, he added — even if German forests are now struggling in the face of climate change. 

Read moreGermany's forests on the verge of collapse, experts report

  • A view over the green treetops of a mixed forest in spring in Saxon Switzerland National Park, Saxony Germany (Picture Alliance, R Bala)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Germans and the forest

    The Germans' relationship to the forest is a long-standing love affair. Not only are the woods a dominant theme in German art and literature — appearing in the works of Goethe and Caspar David Friedrich alike — the forest also holds a special place in the hearts of many Germans. That adoration for the woods has filtered into the language: "Wald," pops up in numerous German phrases.

  • A boy carrying a large log in a woodland clearing (Imago Images, Stop Images, M Volk)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Holz in den Wald tragen

    There are a number of German idioms and proverbs that make use of the word forest. "Holz in den Wald tragen" — literally, to carry wood into the forest, is to do something pointless. You could compare it with the English phrases to "carry coals to Newcastle" or "bring owls to Athens," which also mean to undertake a task that is redundant.

  • Looking up at the trees and sky through a fisheye lens in a national park in Rostock, Germany (Picture Alliance, 360-Berlin, J Knappe)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Den Wald vor lauter Bäumen nicht sehen

    The German equivalent of the idiom "can't see the forest for the trees" portrays the idea that someone is so concerned with the details of something that they fail to grasp the situation as a whole. Sometimes being too preoccupied with the smaller things can mean missing the bigger picture. The expression first became popular in German thanks to the works of poet Christoph Martin Wieland.

  • An illustration of Hansel and Gretel eating parts of a witch's house made of cake, sweets and treats as the witch comes out of the front door (Picture Alliance, AKG images)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Pfeifen im Walde

    Translated word for word, "pfeifen im Walde" means whistling in the forest. The English phrase "whistling in the dark" is not so different. Both mean to try and stay brave or convince yourself that everything is alright in a bad situation. The forest is often presented as mysterious, concealing something sinister, for example, in fairytales like "Hansel and Gretel" recorded by the Brothers Grimm.

  • A wild boar standing in the middle of a forest against a backdrop of trees (Picture Alliance Blickwinkel, S Meyers)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald

    In English you might have once said something along the lines of "Well, I never!" or "Blow me down!" The same idea lies behind this German exclamation. The direct translation of "Ich glaub', ich steh' im Wald" is "I think I'm standing in the woods." It is a colloquial form of expressing astonishment. Why not try it out next time you're feeling surprised?

  • A woman shouting through a megaphone or tube to project her voice (Picture Alliance, dpa, F Augstein)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Wie man in den Wald hineinruft, so schallt es heraus

    This saying reflects the idea that "what goes around, comes around." It literally translates as: The way you shout into the forest, the way it echoes back out. If you treat someone badly, you'll eventually be treated badly yourself. Many German proverbs stem from a time when everyday life involved hunting in the woods. Folk wisdom was passed on using relatable experiences like an echo in a forest.

  • A bull stampeding through a Chinese porcelain shop (Picture Alliance, United Archives)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Sich wie die Axt im Walde benehmen

    In German if someone is acting like an axe in a forest, they are behaving like a bull in a China shop. Both expressions describe rough, boorish or destructive behavior. The German colloquialism conjures an image of an axe being wielded in a forest destroying surrounding trees, whereas "to behave like a bull in a China shop" evokes pictures similar to the one above — but the sentiment is the same.

  • A calm forest landscape with the trees reflecting on a lake and mist coming off the trees (Picture Alliance, Image Broker, F B Schulz)

    Don't be alone in the woods: German forest idioms

    Es herrscht Schweigen im Walde

    Directly translated as "there is silence in the forest," the colloquial German term describes a situation in which no one dares to say anything out of embarrassment or fear. The best idiomatic English equivalent is perhaps the informal phrase "the cat's got their tongue."

    Author: Tessa Livesey


Cultural differences

The forest is still today regarded as a symbol of German identity, celebrated over the centuries by poets, writers and painters. Other European cultures that also have dense forests have a more distanced relationship to the forest.

Forests appear in folk songs and myths. It's interesting, Küster notes, that Father Christmas allegedly lives at the North Pole in most countries while his German counterpart shows up come Christmas time from "deep in the forests."

Gemälde Wald (picture alliance/Heritage-Images)

"The Chasseur in the Forest"

In the early 19th century, the myth of the "eerie forest" emerged once again. As Napoleon's troops marched toward Germany, citizens thought to plant trees along the borders to France, hoping the French would get lost in them just as the Romans did so long ago — after all, says Küster, "both spoke a Romance language, and consequently they knew nothing about the forest." As a result, the German forest was glorified even more.

The Romance period marked the height of arboreal mythology. In 1774, German painter Caspar David Friedrich painted a lost French soldier in a painting entitled The Chasseur in the Forest. It shows a lone man in the forest, tiny, peering around at the tall, tall trees.

  • Bayern Baumwipfelpfad Neuschönau (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    Forests in Germany

    Bavarian Forest National Park

    The treetop path near Neuschönau leads the visitors over 1.3 kilometers to undreamt-of heights and opens uniquely beautiful views over the landscape of the Bavarian Forest, especially from the 44 meter high tree tower. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

  • Deutschland - Berchtesgadener Land (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Görlich)

    Forests in Germany

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.

  • Herbst in der Monbachtal-Schlucht

    Forests in Germany

    Black Forest National Park

    Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

  • Deutschland Kreidefelsen Rügen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Forests in Germany

    Jasmund National Park

    It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

  • Der Müritz Nationalpark in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Forests in Germany

    Müritz National Park

    Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

  • Die Elbe bei Lenzen. Nach der größten Deichrückverlegung Deutschlands entwickelt sich auf 420 Hektar neuem Überflutungsraum wieder die Dynamik einer Flussaue.

    Forests in Germany

    The Elbe Riverscape

    An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

  • Bildergalerie bedrohte Tier- und Pflanzenarten Brockenanemone

    Forests in Germany

    Harz Mountains

    This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

  • Welterbe Buchenwälder Hainich

    Forests in Germany

    Hainich National Park

    The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

  • Die Burgruine Flossenbürg ist heute das Wahrzeichen des Naturparks Nördlicher Oberpfälzer Wald.

    Forests in Germany

    Northern Upper Palatinate Forest

    Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

  • Luftaufnahme des Spessarts mit sich auflösendem Morgennebel

    Forests in Germany

    Spessart

    A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)


