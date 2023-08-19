The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing
The posh Worli neighborhood in Mumbai is known for its luxury towers and exclusive villas. But in the middle of it all stands a government-owned, dilapidated apartment block. Life isn't easy for its 600 residents.
A stone's throw from luxury
The dilapidated Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai is surrounded by luxury towers. The capital of the state of Maharashtra is India's most densely populated metropolis and boasts the highest real estate prices in the country.
Crumbling facade
It's mostly middle-class civil servants and their families who live in the state-owned and run-down apartment block. Depending on the size of their apartment, residents pay between 8,000 and 13,000 rupees ($97 to $158) in rent per month to the state government.
Play at your own risk
Children playing outside their homes need to pay close attention. Dangers lurk along the corridors, with their rusted and broken railings. "Anything can fall here, especially during the monsoon," said Anil Aiwale, a government employee who has been living in the building with his family for the past five years.
Structural problems
Because the apartment block faces the sea, the walls and doors of many apartments are damp and moldy. The entire fourth floor is slated for demolition because of structural problems, one resident told the Reuters agency. "It's dangerous, especially with parents and children, but it's not possible for me, or any middle-class family to purchase a new home in Mumbai. It's very expensive."
Residents determined to stay
These residents are employees of the Worli dairy. The government offered to relocate them to the outer suburbs of Mumbai, but this would mean a long commute. Despite the many risks, most residents are determined to stay in their apartments.
Lack of affordable housing
"The lack of affordable living options causes people to continue to live in high risk structures," said resident Anil Aiwale. The rent his family pays would be enough for an apartment on the outskirts of the city, but near Worli, the best it would get them would be a place to stay in the slums.
Location, location, location
Despite its run-down condition, the Worli dairy quarters building is located in one of Mumbai's most exclusive zip codes. "The location of this building is great, it's very convenient for me to go to work," Aiwale said. "Affordable housing is impossible to find in a city like Mumbai."