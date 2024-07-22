The most successful Olympian of all time, by almost any measure. Phelps has the most gold medals, the most individual golds (16) and the joint-most medals of any color at a single Games (eight, of which six were gold, at Beijing in 2008). He initially called it quits after the London 2012 Games, but then launched a comeback that brought him five more golds and one silver medal in Rio in 2016.