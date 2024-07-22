  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 2024Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas
11 images
SportsGlobal issues
Andreas Sten-Ziemons | Thomas Klein
July 22, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4iM2y