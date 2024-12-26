The most impressive pictures of 2024
This year featured disastrous flooding and devastating earthquakes but also huge cultural events, a once-in-a-lifetime opening ceremony in Paris — and some astronomic marvels.
Destroyed houses in Kanazawa, Japan
The new year 2024 got off to a disastrous start for many in Japan. A violent series of earthquakes shook the country's center, and a tsunami hit the west coast. Several hundred people were killed. Japan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
Rays in front Sugarloaf Mountain
The artist Raquel Poti attracts attention and regularly graces the covers of Brazilian newspapers and magazines. She also appeared at the famous carnival in mid-February this year, radiating pure joie de vivre against the backdrop of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
New Banksy artwork in London
In March, a new painting by the famous graffiti artist Banksy was discovered in London's Islington district. The green mural was sprayed on a wall behind a tree. Banksy confirmed the work was his with a photo on his Instagram account. Unfortunately, the painting has since been vandalized with white paint, leading to much outrage among art lovers.
Delighted about new cannabis law
Marijuana users gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to celebrate the new cannabis legalization law coming into effect on April 1, 2024. The law allows adults to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and grow up to three marijuana plants at home. A large mock marijuana plant was set up to celebrate the event.
Sahara dust envelops Athens
As impressive as it looked, the red sky over Athens in April led to health issues among residents. The Saharan dust in the air caused respiratory problems and led to an oppressive atmosphere. More people than usual were treated in hospital emergency rooms, suffering from shortness of breath, coughing and chest pains.
Severe flooding in southern Brazil
Flood waters had reportedly never been this high in Brazil. At the end of April, the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul experienced severe flooding, leaving at least 181 people dead. The floods were described as the worst in Brazil's history.
Clear the stage for the moon
Many worldwide looked in awe at the so-called flower moon in May 2024. The full moon looked particularly impressive over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion in Athens. The flower moon, so named because it appears in spring, attracts numerous astronomy fans and photographers every year.
Football fever in Germany
The European Football Championship drew thousands of fans to stadiums in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The tournament saw packed football stadiums and an exuberant atmosphere in the fan zones, but also laid bare the shortcomings of Deutsche Bahn, Germany's rail operator, as fans and teams had to grapple with major train delays.
Taylor Swift brings 'The Eras Tour' to Germany
The American star caused quite a stir in Germany when she performed in seven cities in July as part of "The Eras Tour." Gelsenkirchen was briefly renamed "Swiftkirchen" for three concerts. The specially made signs were later auctioned off for charity. More than 1,400 bids were submitted from all over Germany.
Paris celebrates the Olympic Games
Paris hosted the Olympic Games with much fanfare, featuring the city's famous landmarks in many of its venues. For the first time, the opening ceremony was not held in a stadium. Instead, a parade of boats carried athletes along the Seine River, passing the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.
Olympics in Tahiti: Spectacular surfer photo
Photographer Jerome Brouillet probably took the most spectacular photo of this year's Olympic Games during the surfing competition in Tahiti. He captured Bronze medalist Gabriel Medina making a pose after the Brazilian surfer went airborne off a humungous wave. A special snapshot.
The collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden
There were dramatic scenes in September in Dresden, eastern Germany, when Bridge C of the Carola Bridge partially collapsed. A section of around 100 meters (328 feet) carrying walkways and streetcar tracks plunged into the Elbe River. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Flood of the century in Spain
On October 29, southeast Spain saw as much rain in 24 hours as it usually gets in a year. The rainfall led to chaos and destruction in places like this street in Valencia. The flooding killed 230 people, and authorities were accused of failing to warn residents in time. "That is the dramatic reality of climate change," said EU President Ursula von der Leyen.
A series of typhoons in the Philippines
Six violent storms hit the Philippines in the space of a month, including Super Typhoon Man-yi in November. Waves towering some 14 meters (46 feet) hit the archipelago's shores. Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused considerable damage and forced 1.2 million people to flee on the island of Luzon alone. At least eight people were killed.
Ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame
Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral reopened on December 7, 2024, after the devastating fire in 2019. After almost five years of intensive restoration work, including an almost complete interior and roof renovation, the cathedral presented itself in new splendor. Many prominent guests, including US President-elect Donald Trump, attended the opening ceremony.