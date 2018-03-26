 The most beautiful libraries in the world | Books | DW | 24.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

The most beautiful libraries in the world

A place of study and contemplation, a resting and meeting place: libraries have existed for over 4,000 years. As Germany celebrates National Library Day, we explore some of the most spectacular libraries on the planet.

  • Finnland Central Library Oodi in Helsinki (Tuomas Uusheimo)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Designing for community

    The Central Library Oodi in Helsinki is a designer lover's dream. The architecture of the three-story building highlights Finland's natural world, with a wood-clad exterior and a wavy shape that resembles snow drifts. With a movie theater and sauna inside, the library built to honor the country's centenary is about more than just books.

  • The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rising from the ashes

    The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar got its present name in 1991. It had previously been called simply the "Herzogliche Bibliothek" ("The Ducal Library") for 300 years. The building with its famous rococo hall (above) was partially destroyed in a fire, but it reopened on October 24, 2007.

  • University of Technology Library in Delft, the Netherlands (picture-alliance/Nicholas Kane/Arcaid)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A football field or a library?

    Don't worry if you don't have a student card, the library of the University of Technology in Delft, the Netherlands is worth visiting even without it. The sloping, grass-grown top of the building is particularly striking, and the 42-meter-high cone that pierces the building in the middle hides four floors full of books.

  • Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal (picture-alliance/akg-images/H. Champollion)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Tulipwood and ebony

    British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" included the Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal in the 2013 list of the most spectacular libraries in the world. It bears the name of the Portuguese king John V, who commissioned its construction. All bookshelves are made of tulipwood and ebony, and the place is now part of the Faculty of Law.

  • The new Library of Alexandria (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    The ancient world meets modernity

    The Library of Alexandria was the most famous library in the world before it was destroyed in flames about 2,000 years ago. It is said to have contained the whole knowledge of the then world on about 490,000 papyrus rolls. The new library of Alexandria, which continues the tradition, opened in 2002. Its final cost? More than 220 million dollars (€187 m.).

  • Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland (picture-alliance/Stuart Dee/robertharding)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Among mummies

    Some of the specimens in possession of the Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland are over 1,300 years old, and visitors can see the monastery plan, the oldest building plan in Europe, or an Egyptian mummy. The Büchersaal ("The Book Hall," above) has been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1983.

  • The Library of Congress in Washington, D. C (picture-alliance/JOKER/H. Khandani)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rescued by a president

    Pay a visit to the Library of Congress whenever you are in Washington, D. C. The library was founded in 1800 but was burnt down by the British just 14 years later. Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, sold about 6,500 books from his private collection to fund the $24,000 restoration. The main reading room pictured above was built in the Neo-Renaissance style.

  • The Long Room in the Trinity College Library in Dublin (Imago/imagebroker)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    An oak-ey idea

    The double-storey "Long Room" in the old Trinity College Library in Dublin is 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. But the space wasn't always as impressive as it is today. Its flat, plaster ceiling was removed in 1858 and substituted by a new roof made of oak.

  • New York Public Library Reading Room (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge )

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A movie star

    The New York Public Library has starred in several films, including the musical "42nd Street" from 1933, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Spider-Man" (2002). It is also where Carrie and Mr. Big get married in the 2008 "Sex and the City" film. Opened in 1911, the impressive main reading room is currently being expanded.

  • The National Library of China in Beijing (Getty Images/AFP/W. Zhao)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Everything is big in China

    With an archive of more than 30 million books and other media, the National Library of China is one of the seven largest libraries in the world. It was built as the "Capital Library" in 1809 and later renamed the "Beijing Library" in 1928 after the People's Republic of China was established. Its current name was approved by the state in 1998.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • Finnland Central Library Oodi in Helsinki (Tuomas Uusheimo)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Designing for community

    The Central Library Oodi in Helsinki is a designer lover's dream. The architecture of the three-story building highlights Finland's natural world, with a wood-clad exterior and a wavy shape that resembles snow drifts. With a movie theater and sauna inside, the library built to honor the country's centenary is about more than just books.

  • The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rising from the ashes

    The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar got its present name in 1991. It had previously been called simply the "Herzogliche Bibliothek" ("The Ducal Library") for 300 years. The building with its famous rococo hall (above) was partially destroyed in a fire, but it reopened on October 24, 2007.

  • University of Technology Library in Delft, the Netherlands (picture-alliance/Nicholas Kane/Arcaid)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A football field or a library?

    Don't worry if you don't have a student card, the library of the University of Technology in Delft, the Netherlands is worth visiting even without it. The sloping, grass-grown top of the building is particularly striking, and the 42-meter-high cone that pierces the building in the middle hides four floors full of books.

  • Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal (picture-alliance/akg-images/H. Champollion)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Tulipwood and ebony

    British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" included the Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal in the 2013 list of the most spectacular libraries in the world. It bears the name of the Portuguese king John V, who commissioned its construction. All bookshelves are made of tulipwood and ebony, and the place is now part of the Faculty of Law.

  • The new Library of Alexandria (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    The ancient world meets modernity

    The Library of Alexandria was the most famous library in the world before it was destroyed in flames about 2,000 years ago. It is said to have contained the whole knowledge of the then world on about 490,000 papyrus rolls. The new library of Alexandria, which continues the tradition, opened in 2002. Its final cost? More than 220 million dollars (€187 m.).

  • Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland (picture-alliance/Stuart Dee/robertharding)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Among mummies

    Some of the specimens in possession of the Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland are over 1,300 years old, and visitors can see the monastery plan, the oldest building plan in Europe, or an Egyptian mummy. The Büchersaal ("The Book Hall," above) has been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1983.

  • The Library of Congress in Washington, D. C (picture-alliance/JOKER/H. Khandani)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rescued by a president

    Pay a visit to the Library of Congress whenever you are in Washington, D. C. The library was founded in 1800 but was burnt down by the British just 14 years later. Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, sold about 6,500 books from his private collection to fund the $24,000 restoration. The main reading room pictured above was built in the Neo-Renaissance style.

  • The Long Room in the Trinity College Library in Dublin (Imago/imagebroker)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    An oak-ey idea

    The double-storey "Long Room" in the old Trinity College Library in Dublin is 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. But the space wasn't always as impressive as it is today. Its flat, plaster ceiling was removed in 1858 and substituted by a new roof made of oak.

  • New York Public Library Reading Room (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge )

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A movie star

    The New York Public Library has starred in several films, including the musical "42nd Street" from 1933, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Spider-Man" (2002). It is also where Carrie and Mr. Big get married in the 2008 "Sex and the City" film. Opened in 1911, the impressive main reading room is currently being expanded.

  • The National Library of China in Beijing (Getty Images/AFP/W. Zhao)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Everything is big in China

    With an archive of more than 30 million books and other media, the National Library of China is one of the seven largest libraries in the world. It was built as the "Capital Library" in 1809 and later renamed the "Beijing Library" in 1928 after the People's Republic of China was established. Its current name was approved by the state in 1998.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


 

If the extravagant new libraries erected to house millions of books around the world are any indicator, libraries today continue to attract a great many readers young and old, despite the prevalence of digital offerings.

German physicist Albert Einstein once famously said that the only thing you "absolutely have to know" is the location of the library, a view that has been shared by countless scientists, writers, politicians and statesmen.

Read more: Nazi-looted books found in German libraries

'Everything you need'

French 20th-century philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre saw the library as "a temple," while Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman statesman and scholar who lived in the first century BC, wrote that if you have a garden and a library, "you have everything you need." 

British essayist and poet T.S. Eliot felt that "the very existence of libraries affords the best evidence that we may yet have hope for the future of man."

Irland Long Room, Trinity College, Dublin - Bibliothek (Imago/imagebroker)

The Long Room library in Trinity College, Dublin, is a treasure-trove of knowledge

A window to the world

The library is also celebrated in contemporary fantasy novels. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, young wizard Ron Weasley says about his friend Hermione that, "when in doubt" she "goes to the library."

Jorge Luis Borges, a 20th-century Argentine writer and poet, imagined paradise as a "kind of library."

Step into the world's literary "paradises" by clicking through the gallery above — while a selection of stunning German libraries can be found below.

  • Stadtbibliothek Stuttgart Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Weißbrod

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Stuttgart's municipal library

    Designed to be an intellectual and cultural center, the new Stuttgart municipal library was built in 2011, a towering nine-story cube. Outside, it's constructed of pale gray concrete framing glass bricks. Inside, it's stark white. Books that line the walls of the light-flooded five-story gallery hall are the only splashes of color. At night, the library is illuminated in different colors.

  • Anna Amalia Bibliothek Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Duchess Anna Amalia library

    The Duchess Anna Amalia Library is a small gem in Weimar that houses books, maps, musical scripts and ancestral registers. It's named after the duchess who saw to it that the court's book collection was moved into the Rococo library in 1766. A fire in 2004 destroyed part of the precious collection. After undergoing restoration, the UNESCO-listed building reopened three years later.

  • Herzog-August-Bibliothek Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Herzog August Library

    Bibliotheca Augusta, the Herzog August Library in Wolfenbüttel, is one of the oldest libraries in the world that has made it to the present day without losses to its famous collections. An avid book collector, Duke August (1579-1666) made it one of the largest European libraries of his day. Scholars continue to turn to the library for its wealth of medieval literature.

  • Foster Bibliothek FU Berlin Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/D. Andree/Helga Lade.

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Foster Library

    Due to its cranial shape, this library in Berlin has been dubbed "The Brain." It houses the libraries for the philosophy and humanities departments at the capital's Freie Universität and has quickly become an architectural landmark. It was designed by internationally renowned architect Norman Foster and opened in 2005.

  • Bibliothekssaal der Wissenschaftlichen Bibliothek Görlitz Copyright: picture-alliance/ZB/M. Hiekel

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Oberlausitz Library of Sciences

    The Oberlausitz Library of Sciences in Görlitz, right on the border with Poland, dates back to 1806. Plain but inviting, it is one of the most striking early classicist library halls. More than 140,000 books document the history, culture, nature and society of the region between Dresden to the West and Wroclaw to the East.

  • Jacob-und-Wilhelm-Grimm-Zentrum copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center

    The spectacular Grimm Center is a part of Berlin's Humboldt University. Built in 2009, it houses a library and the university's computer and media services. The reading room, above, is at the heart of the building. It gives people "a sense of the outdoors" through its size and tiered, almost scenic design, says architect Max Dudler. It offers "the feeling of reading under the open sky."

  • Bayerische Staatsbibliothek Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

    Bavarian State Library

    Collections begun in the mid-16th century have grown to more 10 million books in the Bavarian State Library in Munich, once known as the Bibliotheca Regia Monacensis. The collections found a home in the current building between 1832 and 1843, which was almost completely destroyed during World War II. The library took years to rebuild.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

What libraries should look like in the future

Libraries now need to offer more than books to stay relevant. Inspired by Scandinavian models, they are turning into lively meeting points and cultural hot spots. Makerspaces reflect the values of the sharing economy. (04.11.2015)  

Google can continue with digitized online library

A US appeals court has ruled Google can continue to digitize millions of books as the judges say no copyright violations are involved. Authors, who first challenged the firm a decade ago, will not be amused. (16.10.2015)  

Nazi-looted books found in German libraries

Sensational finds of art works make headlines in provenance research, but books were also looted by the Nazis. Looking for them in small libraries is the goal of a new project. (06.08.2017)  

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but The German National Library Day celebrated on October 24 is dedicated to all of them. (24.10.2017)  

From baroque to modern: Germany's most impressive libraries

The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library, Einstein once said. Here is a selection of our favorite German libraries, from playful Rococo to unadorned modern. (13.10.2016)  

Related content

Czesława Kwoka Auschwitz Opfer coloriert von Marina Amaral

Auschwitz color photo: 'A 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic' 26.03.2018

Marina Amaral's realistic colorization of black-and-white photos has earned her world renown. The self-taught artist is now working with the Auschwitz museum to make Holocaust images even more striking.

Advertisement

Film

Kinostart Film Joker (picture-alliance/dpa//Warner Bros. Entertainment/N. Tavernise)

'Joker' film sparks outrage for using song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

The use of the song, Rock n' Roll Part 2, has set off an ample amount of concern and criticism as many think it means that Glitter will be collecting royalties.  

Books

Asterix und Obelix Frauen (Les Editions Albert Rene, Goscinny Uderzo)

From charming to rebellious: Female characters in the Asterix comics

The Asterix series is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019 and a new book, "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter," stars a young rebellious teenager, Adrenaline. But who are the other women in the Gaulish village?  

Arts.21

Berliner Technoclub Griessmuehle (Griessmuehle)

Endangered subculture

Berlin is known for creative spaces and freedom of expression. It attracts artists, musicians, and clubbers from all over the globe. But the scene is changing. The popular club Griessmuehle and techno DJ DVS1 are trying to conserve club culture.  

Arts

Vincent van Gogh Selbstportrait mit verbundenem Ohr

A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

The Frankfurt Städel Museum features works by the iconic Dutch painter alongside paintings by Germans who were inspired by his work.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  