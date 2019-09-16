The Moselle valley in 360°

The Romans already discovered the beauty of the Moselle valley 2000 years ago and planted vines on the steep slopes. With Trier they founded a new power center in Europe. World-famous buildings such as the Porta Nigra or the amphitheater are reminders of this time. Only traces of the Romans have remained, but vines still covers the slopes on the river bank in many places today.

The Moselle valley is the oldest wine-growing region in Germany. Over 100 wine-growing villages invite you to stop for a bite to eat and drink. DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg visited the region with her 360° camera.

