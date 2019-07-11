 The mesmerizing Moon: An astrophysicist unravels its pull on people | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.07.2019

Culture

The mesmerizing Moon: An astrophysicist unravels its pull on people

Marking the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, DW spoke with astrophysicist and author Ben Moore about how people have mythologized the Moon over the ages.

BdT Blutmond (Imago)

Published 50 years after the first Moon landing, Ben Moore’s lunar biography, The Moon: Past, Present & Future (2019), is part of a broader body of work “focused on understanding the origin and evolution of the Universe and how stars, planets and galaxies form." The author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Zurich's Centre for Theoretical Astrophysics and Cosmology is also a musician who works with the sounds of space. DW spoke with Moore to learn more about the mythology of the Moon a half century after that first giant leap.

DW:  Why are people so fascinated by the Moon?

Ben Moore: I think one of the main things is that it's a beautiful sight in the night sky to look out at. It's the most obvious visible thing you can see with your eye. Because it's so near, you can see features on the Moon with your eye like the gray patches which are actually ancient lava fields that are made of solidified basalt rock, and those are the features that different cultures have associated things with. The Chinese associated those features with a rabbit or hare in the Moon; in the Germanic cultures, it was often a child or a man in the Moon.

Autor Ben Moore (Maurice Haas)

Author and astrophysicst Ben Moore

Why have people interpreted the Moon and seen things on its face?

It goes back thousands of years before humanity understood more about the Moon. It was a sort of mythical thing and associated with the gods and with folklore that has come down through the generations. In the Germanic cultures, for example, the boy or the face of the man in the Moon was sometimes associated with a man that had been found thieving and was banished to the Moon to live there for eternity. 

Read More:  A cinematic flight to the moon: The 'Apollo 11' documentary

So it could be that by telling these stories, people were teaching or learning lessons?  

Yes. The emerging cultures were trying to make sense of the world around them without the knowledge that we have today. They would make up stories and I think that's how they tried to make sense of the cosmos. And you know, for example, that the first advanced civilization was the Sumerians who invented writing. They invented the wheel. This was 5,000 years ago and the Moon was the most important god for the Sumerians. They had dedicated astronomers who did nothing but watch the Moon and try and work out patterns in the Moon and when the eclipses would occur. 

They associated the eclipses with events that were going to happen on Earth, such as wars or famines. The astronomers would have to tell the ruling king when these were going to occur — during these events the king would sometimes put in place a fake temporary king who would suffer any bad consequences!

Are there examples of those superstitions continuing in contemporary culture?

It was the sort of beginnings of astrology that came from the Sumerians -- not the astrology that we have today about the planetary alignments affecting humans based on their birthdate. The Sumerian astrology was more about the omens and myths associated with the eclipses and the appearance of the Moon.

  • Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin

    The mythological Moon

    Blockbuster of the century

    With the historic moon landing on July 20, 1969, the moon could well have lost some of its mythical luster. Suddenly humans were exploring its mysteries first-hand — and even taking photographs. Science, it seemed, had finally conquered the Earth's enigmatic satellite — even its dark side.

  • red moon with plane flying across it (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

    The mythological Moon

    Fly me to the moon

    On July 27, 2018 a rare dual celestial phenomenon occurred: a relatively long lunar eclipse or "blood moon" due to the moon's change in color while shadowed by earth, and the nearest approach of planet Mars in 15 years. The very rare cosmic coincidence had sky gazers out in force. Since the beginning of time, however, the moon has been revered for its magic, mystery and cultural significance.

  • a partly green bronze disc with pattern

    The mythological Moon

    Religious symbolism and astrology

    People have worshipped the moon since the beginning of time, structuring their lives around its patterns and revering its perceived forces. Sometimes time was counted in moons rather than days or months. The bronze Nebra sky disc, found in Saxony-Anhalt in 1999, represents the duality of early astronomy and spirituality. The disc is estimated to be 3700-4100 years old.

  • a painting with two men looking at the moon

    The mythological Moon

    The meaning of…

    In the visual arts, the moon has been used to symbolize a variety of themes: innocence, the Virgin Mary, female sexuality. However, the overwhelming association has always been one of romance. Artists frequently looked to the moon for its magic, as displayed here in Caspar David Friedrich's "Two Men Contemplating the Moon" from 1820.

  • a man in hat and flowing robes reclines on a piece of stone

    The mythological Moon

    Immortal muse of the poets

    The moon has played a pivotal role in literature since time immemorial. In poetry, it's often used to express melancholy and longing — or often solace, as in Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem "To the Moon." The opening verse of the poem reads: "Bush and vale thou fill'st again / With thy misty ray / And my spirit's heavy chain / Castest far away."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Sänger Elvis Presley 1956

    The mythological Moon

    Howl at the moon

    The moon may inspire owls and wolves to sing, but humans have also made a habit of howling at it. Famous examples include Matthias Claudius' beloved German lullaby "Gently the Moon has Risen," Elvis Presley's version of Rodgers and Hart's "Blue Moon" and Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon."

  • Mythos Mond Bildergalerie Filmstill aus Der Wolfsmensch 1941 von George Waggner

    The mythological Moon

    Horror and romance

    Mark Twain once said "Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody." Since ancient times, legends have abounded about people who turn into wolves at the full moon. The werewolf has been a perennial cinema favorite — as in "The Wolf Man" of 1941, pictured. But the moon has played a role in every genre, including romantic comedies like the 1987 romcom "Moonstruck."

  • Screenshot www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com

    The mythological Moon

    Eternal mystery

    But the magic of the moon wasn't destroyed by its human conquest. Indeed, it still continues to inspire, and in 2013 Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and his Danish collaborator Ólafur Elíasson launched their "Moon" project. At www.moonmoonmoonmoon.com people can immortalize their own drawings of the moon. "Leave your fingerprint and see the shared moon grow as others reach out too," implores the website.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Moving ahead a few thousand years, the Romans actually took these myths even further and Ptolemy [Editor's note: Claudius] developed his modern astrology based on the continuation of that. We still have that today. Unfortunately, it doesn't make any scientific sense whatsoever and there's no evidence astrology works at all. But it still remains with us, a remnant of the first cultures associating the Moon with affecting life on Earth. 

Your recently published book, The Moon: Past, Present & Future, is presented as a biography of the Moon. Why?

My book is the entire story of the Moon — the history, the present day knowledge and the future of our Moon. So it's really the life story of our Moon from its origins to the end of its time. What are its effects on the Earth, and life on Earth as well, which are quite fascinating. 

Can you elaborate some of those effects? 

One of the most interesting, and which is why I started doing research on the origin of the Moon, was that without our Moon the Earth would be unstable. It would tip and tilt and wobble like a chaotic wobbling top in space and that would lead to dramatic climate change on a timescale of a few hundred thousand years. But the gravity of our Moon pulls on the bulge of our spinning Earth and keeps it spinning in place and it helps stabilize our climate throughout time, over the entire 4.5-billion-year history of the Earth.

And hence its effect on life, because without that we probably all wouldn't be alive…

Exactly. Evolution would have happened very differently because you can imagine life developing in the warm equator or somewhere in the oceans and all of a sudden the Earth is tipped over a bit and that becomes a frozen wasteland. So it will be hard to envisage life evolving in the same way at all. 

We've talked about the myth of the Moon in general, but what about the dark side of the Moon? Pink Floyd named an album after it. You've co-written a children's book about aliens on the dark side of the Moon. Why are people so obsessed with that side? 
I think it comes from the fact that throughout history we couldn't see the far side of the Moon and the name "the dark side" gives it even more appeal. Of course, it's not actually dark. It has as much sunlight as the near side but we only see the near side of the Moon because the Moon spins round exactly once in exactly one orbit around the Earth. 

So as mysterious as the Moon has seemed at times, how could people imagine traveling to and landing on it?

The first science fiction stories in the 17th century were actually written about mythical journeys to the Moon. Authors were writing about the life that could exist on the Moon and what it must be like to stand on the Moon. Galileo himself wrote one of the very first science fiction books, and that was after the invention of the telescope because the telescope brought the surface of the Moon a bit closer. 
So it was those science fiction stories that stimulated the first rocket scientists like the Soviet Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, who developed the multi-stage rocket and the famous rocket equation.

Read more: Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans

How do you think the US space program's first landing on the Moon affected humankind in a cultural context?

Book cover of Ben Moore's German book

Ben Moore's book was released in German in May

They put huge budgets into the Apollo program and they showed superiority in space against the Soviets — that was the main goal. But culturally, there was an important secondary effect. It's the fact that humans had seen the Earth from another world. They stood on the Moon and looked at the Earth and every astronaut that walked on the Moon will always tell stories about how amazing it was to see the Earth as a whole from far away. 

So it sort of put our planet into perspective, as Carl Sagan [Editor's note: astrophysicist, author and TV host] said, it was "a pale blue dot" in a vast cosmos. 

You also collaborate with artists and make music yourself, which you say is inspired by dreams of space. How do you describe those dreams in your music?

I try to incorporate sounds from space into my songs. Such as the sound of the Big Bang — the universe expanding. We can't hear it with our ears, but I can rescale the sound by changing the frequencies so that we can hear it on a computer. 
And then I can incorporate that sound — it's a whooshing noise — which I can use in the music, or the sound of a star when it explodes, which sounds like a bass-drum.

Ben Moore has written several non-fiction books on the Earth, the Universe and other life forms in space. He's also co-authored a book (with wife Katharina Blansjaar) for children titled Gibt es auf der dunklen Seite vom Mond Aliens? (Are There Aliens on the Dark Side of the Moon?). His musician moniker is "Professor Moore."  

  • Full moon in the night sky (picture-alliance/Arco Images/B. Lamm)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    The moon is shrinking!

    According to NASA research, the moon is slowly losing heat, which causes its surface to shrivel up like a grape turning into a raisin. But that's not all: its interior is shrinking! The moon has become about 50 meters (150 feet) "skinnier" over the past several hundred million years.

  • Buzz Aldrin and a US flag on the moon (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Neil A. Armstrong)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    How did that US flag wave?

    Conspiracy theorists believe that the lunar landing was a fake, and that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked around on July 21st, 1969, on a soundstage instead of the moon. They point to the fact that the flag planted by Aldrin waved as if moved by the wind, which would be impossible in space's vacuum. NASA's explanation: Aldrin was twisting the flagpole while planting it in the ground.

  • Man is wiping sweat off his head (picture alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Scorching hot and freezing cold

    If it's summer in your neck of the woods, you might be sweating right now. But just remember: temperatures are little more extreme on the moon. When the sun hits its surface, it can get up to 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) hot. Without the warm glow, temperatures can drop down to -153 degrees Celsius (-243 degrees Fahrenheit). Brrr!

  • Man's silhouette seen in front of the moon (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Man on the moon

    The myth of a person living on the moon has existed for almost as long as Earth's satellite itself. Some people see a face on the surface of the full moon, composed of the dark lunar plains and the lighter lunar highlands. Many cultures have tales about an actual person who committed some kind of misdeed and was banished to the moon for it. Astronauts are yet to encounter them, though.

  • Solar eclipse (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Drifting apart — the end of solar eclipses

    The moon is drifting away from Earth at a speed of almost 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. The farther away our satellite is, the smaller it appears to us. In about 550 million years, it'll look too small to ever "cover" all of the sun, even at its closest position to Earth. That'll mean no more total solar eclipses.

  • Wolf howling at the night sky (Imago/Anka Agency International/G. Lacz)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Wolves don't care

    Ah, howling at the moon — no old-timey scary movie is complete without it. But in fact, wolves do not intensify their howling when a full moon rolls around, and they don't direct their howls at the moon, either. They simply yowl at night, which is also the time when a full moon is most visible. That could be one reason our ancestors drew the connection.

  • Neil Armstrong and Apollo 11 crew meeting President Obama in the White House (picture-alliance/dpa)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Moon-walkers: Not a very diverse bunch

    12 humans have walked on the moon so far. While they come from various professional fields, they have a couple of things in common: All of them are American, all of them are white and all of them are men. Let's see where the first non-American on the moon will be from — maybe it'll be a woman and/or person of color, too!

    Author: Carla Bleiker


When America landed on the moon, the whole world did

It was an American mission to land on the moon. But it would have been impossible without the rest of the world. The Apollo program relied on a global network of tracking stations and their engineers. (12.07.2019)  

A new race to the moon? US wants to lead the way

Half a century after the first lunar landing, a new race to the moon may be underway. The United States is out to win again. What are the Russians hoping for? And is there a role for the rest of the world? (22.04.2019)  

From Apollo 11 to the new space race

Space exploration was about politics and power. Then, science. It's now also about money. And a growing list of players. (12.07.2019)  

Why aren’t Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk trying to colonize the moon?

In terms of distance, the moon is easier and less expensive for humans to access. So why aren’t we racing to colonize the moon? How come Elon Musk is so obsessed with Mars? (12.07.2019)  

A cinematic flight to the moon: The 'Apollo 11' documentary

The spectator has never been closer: "Apollo 11," a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, offers an overwhelming experience. Todd Miller's film is based on an unconventional cinematic concept. (27.06.2019)  

Why NASA turned Apollo tough guy pilots to geologists

The '69 moon landing was science-free. Until someone said, "they'd better have something to do." So they studied rocks. (12.07.2019)  

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unveils moon lander plans

The founder of tech giant Amazon said, "It's time to go back to the moon." Riding a resurgent wave of interest in returning to the moon, Jeff Bezos said people could be transported there in the near future. (09.05.2019)  

Opinion: Israel is playing politics on the moon

Whether it lands or crashes, Israel's Beresheet moon mission can only score big, politically, says DW's Zulfikar Abbany, as space becomes one of the most competitive domains next to land, air and sea. (11.04.2019)  

Sotheby's space auction to feature Neil Armstrong's moon bag, Yuri Gagarin's notes

Moon dust, a space suit, and US astronaut Neil Armstrong's long-lost bag have been put on display ahead of a Sotheby's auction. Space enthusiasts can take home a piece of history - if they're willing to pay for it. (14.07.2017)  

The mythological moon

It wasn't just the first lunar landing 50 years ago that sparked people's imaginations abou the moon. We explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. (23.11.2018)  

7 fun facts about the moon

50 years ago, humans landed on the moon for the first time. Since then, we have learned many, many things about our Earth's only satellite. Here are seven unusual pieces of lunar trivia. (12.07.2019)  

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  