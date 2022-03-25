The Media Resilience Scanner: Analyse your risks and create your own crisis plan

The Media Resilience Scanner guides media professionals step by step through the process of realistically evaluating and planning for the risks they face, managing crises as they occur, and assessing and addressing the residual risks to news media viability that follow major disruptions. These include external threats – authoritarian crackdowns, conflict, natural disasters, digital attacks – as well as internal crises.

The Media Resilience Scanner allows media managers and others in charge of crisis preparation and continuity to identify the key measures needed to withstand possible economic and operational shocks to their organizations.

By answering key questions about financial management, news operations, human resources, crisis communication and digital security, users can build their own individual crisis plan, including allocating responsibilities and creating deadlines for their staff. At the end, the Scanner generates a customized crisis preparation and management plan as a downloadable PDF.

The Media Resilience Scanner draws upon lessons learned by over 30 media organizations in 15 countries, including El Salvador, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Myanmar, the Philippines and the United States. The contributors

had experienced internal and external, conflicts, and natural disasters, and many continue to negotiate those conditions today.

DW Akademie's Media Resilience scanner can be accessed here.