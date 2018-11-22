 The Match: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson tee off for huge payday | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.11.2018

Sports

The Match: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson tee off for huge payday

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to tee off in a made-for-TV, pay-per-view event in which the winner stands to earn millions of dollars. The duel comes with both golfers nowhere near the prime of their careers.

Shadow Creek Golf-Duell | Tiger Woods und Phil Mickelson (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/JA)

This Friday's television event, which has been dubbed "The Match," is a one-on-one duel at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas  that many fans of golf may well have craved when longtime rivals Tiger Woods, 42, and Phil Mickelson, 48, were at the top of their games, but that was some time ago.

15 years too late

"Look, if they had done it 15 years ago it would have been great," said four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. "But nowadays, it has missed the mark a little bit."

The current world No. 4, Justin Thomas, said he couldn't see himself paying the $19.99 (€17.57) that American golf fans are being asked to shell out to watch this purely pay-per-view event.

"Love TW and Phil to death, but there's a 0% chance I order that," Thomas wrote on Twitter last month. "I'll be watching football!"

'Ridiculous sum'

Still, it seems there is no shortage of golf fans who are more than willing to part with their hard-earned cash to watch The Match, so much so that the sponsors have put up $9 million for the winner of the round of 18, which Mickelson has admitted is a "ridiculous" sum.

As if to emphasize how much money they already have, the two golfers are expected to make numerous wagers during the round, in which both they and their caddies will be mic'd up. Mickelson (pictured above, left) has already bet $100,000 that he would birdie the first hole. Woods (above, right) not only took him up on it, but doubled the wager. The good news, though, is that both men have said that they would donate some of their proceeds to charity.

A frosty rivalry thawed

The two men are known to have had a frosty rivalry in their prime, but they have become friendlier in recent years, a fact that doesn't necessarily to work to the promoters' advantage. An attempt to line them up in a boxing-style stare-down at a pre-event press conference this week lasted only a few seconds before the two burst into laughter

Still, Mickelson insisted that it wasn't just about the money.

"I just don't want to lose to him and give him the satisfaction because the bragging rights are going to be even worse than the money," Mickelson said.

"We've gone at it for over two decades," Woods said. "I missed competing and being able to go against Phil like this. It gets my juices flowing, for sure."

While both men are very much past their prime, both did record victories on the PGA in 2018. However it's been five years since Mickelson won his last major.

pfd/mp (AFP, AP)

  • BG Sport Tiger Woods - 1992 als Jugendlicher (picture alliance/AP/B. Galbraith)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Child prodigy

    At just six months old, the young Tiger Woods was reportedly able to copy his dad's golf swings. Eighteen months later, he'd made his first appearance on TV. By the age of 13, he'd become close to a household name, featuring on all the major networks in the US. He was also picking up just about every trophy in the junior ranks.

  • Tiger Woodsafter his first tournament win as a professional in 1996 (picture alliance/AP/L. McLendon)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Turning pro

    The American turned pro at 20 after picking up a trio US Amatuer titles and, true to form, wasted no time making his mark. Just two months after becoming a professional in 1996, he was picking up his first PGA Tour win at the Las Vegas Invitational.

  • Nick Faldo hands the green jacket to Tiger Woods (Imago/UPI Photo)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Master of the Majors

    If the win in Vegas was a milestone, this was the moment Woods really arrived on the global stage. At 21, he became the youngest man ever to win at Augusta and picked up the famous green jacket. He'd go on to win the Masters three more times, with his current major championship tally standing at 14.

  • Tiger Woods celebrates victory at Augusta (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Sullivan)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The Grand Slam

    April 8, 2001 was arguably the most remarkable day of an astounding career. Again it came at Augusta as Woods picked up a second Masters win. Impressive as that is, that win also mean he held all four major titles at once, something no other golfer has managed.

  • Tiger Woods with Elin Nordegren before they married (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ludbrook)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Pairing up

    In October 2004, Woods married Swedish model Elin Nordegren after he met her through fellow golfer Jesper Parnevik, for whom Nordegren worked as a nanny. The pair tied the knot in Barbados and had a son named Charlie Axel and a daugher named Sam together.

  • Tiger Wood (picture alliance/dpa/Florida Highway Patrol)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Accident causes all sorts of damage

    Throughout his career up to this point in 2009, Woods had always maintained a squeaky clean image. But in the wake of allegations of multiple affairs, he crashed his car in to a fire hydrant, a tree and some hedges outside his Florida mansion. The subsequent days, weeks and months saw him pull out of tournaments, lose several lucrative sponsorship deals and his marriage ended in 2010.

  • BG Sport Tiger Woods - Sieg 2013 Bridgestone Invitational (picture alliance/AP Photo/P. Long)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The title that looked like the last

    The Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Clum in Akron, Ohio is far from the most prestigious of tournaments. But, until this week, it looked like it would have a certain sort of significance. This 2013 win was Woods' 79th PGA Tour win and, for a long time, looked like being his last.

  • Tiger Woods at the 2015 Masters (picture-alliance/dpa/Andrew Gombert)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    Not ready for the comeback

    After missing the Masters for the first time in his career in 2014, Woods returned to Augusta a year later. But it wasn't the comeback he'd hoped for. Woods looked out of sorts and was clearly struggling with the back injuries that would eventually require several operations and a lot of recovery time.

  • Tiger Woods was arrested near his Florida home (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/Palm Beach County Sheriff's office)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    The low point

    In the early hours of the morning, again not far from his Florida home, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after falling asleep at the wheel in a traffic lance with the engine running. Woods initially blamed it on prescription drugs and later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, was fined and banned from drinking alcohol for the year that he's under probation.

  • Tiger Woods picked up his first win for five year in 2018 (Reuters/J. D. Mercer)

    Tiger Woods: Heaven, hell and back

    First win for five years

    After making his way back from nearly two years out injured and position 1199 on the world ranking list, Woods finally got his hands on some silverware again after five long years at the weekend. "I just can't believe I pulled this off," the 42-year-old said. "I was having a hard time not crying coming up to the last hole." He'll now play for the USA in the Ryder Cup, which starts on Friday.


