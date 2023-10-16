The magic of mushroom mycelium

Fungal mycelium is ideal for use in a circular economy. But can it also be used industrially? Versatile and sustainable, experts believe it can be used as a leather substitute, a building material and a soil detoxifier.

Swiss mycologist Patrik Mürner is planning to remediate an industrial wasteland – but instead of excavating, removing and storing the zinc-contaminated soil, he plans to clean it biologically with the help of fungi. The method takes time but could solve many problems. Mürner is also helping to strengthen the vines at an organic winery with liquid fungal mycelium.

Bastian Schubert from Berlin is also fascinated by fungi. The student is working on a bicycle helmet design with an inner shell made of fungus-based material instead of Styrofoam.

The amazing potential of fungi: Our film explores what researchers and inventors have discovered about the many uses of an underestimated life form.

