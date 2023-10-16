  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

The magic of mushroom mycelium

October 16, 2023

Fungal mycelium is ideal for use in a circular economy. But can it also be used industrially? Versatile and sustainable, experts believe it can be used as a leather substitute, a building material and a soil detoxifier.

Swiss mycologist Patrik Mürner is planning to remediate an industrial wasteland – but instead of excavating, removing and storing the zinc-contaminated soil, he plans to clean it biologically with the help of fungi. The method takes time but could solve many problems. Mürner is also helping to strengthen the vines at an organic winery with liquid fungal mycelium. 

Bastian Schubert from Berlin is also fascinated by fungi. The student is working on a bicycle helmet design with an inner shell made of fungus-based material instead of Styrofoam. 

The amazing potential of fungi: Our film explores what researchers and inventors have discovered about the many uses of an underestimated life form.
 

Similar stories from Germany

Dokumentation | Stadt, Land, Flut

In deep water - New ways to manage flooding

Extreme weather is on the rise worldwide.
ScienceJuly 27, 202128:31 min
Ungeduldig, unzufrieden, uneins? - Die Deutschen am Ende von Merkels großer Koalition

Impatient, dissatisfied, divided? Germans at the end of Merkel's grand coalition

After 16 years of Angela Merkel's leadership, the country feels tired.
SocietySeptember 15, 202142:31 min
More on Nature and Environment from Europe

A hand holds a wallet full of euro notes

Soil degradation costs every European €112 a year

The global decline in soil quality comes at a tangible financial cost to each and every person on the planet.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 20, 202303:13 min
A view of the Nowa Huta area in the Polish city of Krakow covered in smog

Air pollution is still a big problem in Europe

Although the European Union has some of the world's strictest air quality rules, air pollution levels are still high.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 7, 202302:48 min
MADE | Sendung vom 15.08.2023

Is it possible to put a price on whales and trees?

Many things in nature are supposedly free, but can price tags be put on trees?
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 18, 202307:49 min
Show more
More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A truck hauling coal out of a huge open-pit mine

Taking stock: Global coal phaseout

Some nations are making progress with plans to phase out coal, while others are struggling to achieve their targets.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 2, 202304:26 min
Klimasünder Industrie - Schaffen Stahl, Zement und Co. die Wende?

Can steel, cement & co. go green?

Industry is responsible for almost half of the world's CO2 emissions.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 202328:35 min
DW Eco Africa (Sendungslogo mit Partnerlogos englisch)

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine

Urban farming projects in Johannesburg and solar-powered delivery tricy-cles in Tunis
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 14, 202326:06 min
Show more
About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

