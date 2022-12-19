  1. Skip to content
Staatliche Museen Berlin | Benin Bronzen | Altargruppe einer Königsmutter
Image: Staatliche Museen zu Berlin/Ethnologisches Museum/Martin Franken
HistoryGermany

Returning the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

1 hour ago

Germany is returning Nigeria's lost treasures centuries after they were stolen and then sold. Find out more about the bronze artifacts from the kingdom of Benin.

https://p.dw.com/p/44G0u

The Benin Bronzes refer to over a thousand artifacts stolen by British troops from Benin, in present-day Nigeria, in the late 19th century.

Many of these cultural treasures, which include statues, idols and jewelry, were sold by colonial representatives to German buyers and later landed in several German museums.

Germany's decision to return the stolen treasures to Africa comes after long discussions between German museums and Nigerian officials on the necessity of repatriating the artifacts and the best means.

Find out more about the Benin Bronzes.

Two men, Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (l) and Director General Abba Isa Tijani (r) of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, pose and smile with Rautenstrauch Joest Museum Director Nanette Snoep (c) at a restitution ceremony in Cologne, Germany.

Benin Bronzes: From German museums off to Nigeria

Restitution from Germany begins: Artifacts that once belonged to the kingdom of Benin, will be on their way to Nigeria.
CultureDecember 16, 2022
Benin Bronzes, a display of artifacts

Germany to begin returning Benin Bronzes in 2022

The different levels of government have agreed to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria.
CultureOctober 7, 2021
Two wooden statues, one with a fish head and the other with a dog's head.

France returns colonial looted art to Benin

Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show in Paris.
CultureNovember 9, 20219 images
Looted artworks from Bening

African activists try to return of colonial-era artworks

Is activism a way of putting pressure on countries to return looted exhibits from the colonial era?
HistoryOctober 16, 2020
African Roots | Oba Ewuare 1 | Porträt

Oba Ewuare: Benin’s Bronze King

Benin’s Oba Ewuare is credited with promoting arts, culture and bronze figures that have stood the test of time.
HistoryMay 13, 2021
Frankreich Ausstellung Rückgabe Raubkunst an Benin Quai Branly Museum Paris

Africa's art goes back home

France and Germany are returning artifacts acquired during colonial times. What about other European countries?
CultureNovember 9, 2021
DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colonial legacy: Where do Africa's treasures belong?

Between the looted art debate and provenance research: Behind the scenes at Berlin’s Humboldt Forum.
CultureJuly 24, 202126:01 min
Empty display cases at the Nairobi National Museum with pictures hanging on the wall in the background: part of the "Invisible Inventories" exhibition.

Looted art from Kenya: Empty display cases

The project "Invisible Inventories" addresses the consequences of colonial looted art for Kenya.
ArtsJune 3, 2021
Two sculptures of large humans flanked by two smaller people each from the Benin bronzes collection

Benin's bronzes and the pitfalls of restitution

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation will oversee the return of the statues to Nigeria, but it's complicated.
CultureMarch 31, 2021
Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz l Nigerianische Delegation besucht Berlin

Benin bronzes: Nigerian delegation in Berlin

As Nigeria is open to a gradual return of the artifacts, the Benin bronzes could be shown in Berlin's Humboldt Forum.
ArtsJuly 9, 2021
Bilder Dokus KW 33 | Bedrohte Schätze im Depot

Shadowy secrets in german museums

For centuries, Europe lusted after exotic treasures from all over the world.
HistoryDecember 11, 202126:01 min
Two people stand next to a huge ancient sailing ship at the Humboldt Forum museum.

Humboldt Forum tackles colonial issue

Berlin's Humboldt Forum has reacted to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?
ArtsSeptember 22, 2021
