The Lives of the Amish

December 12, 2023

A life just as it was 300 years ago: the Amish in the US. They live according to their own rules, reject technological advances, wear old-fashioned clothing and drive horse-drawn carts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZX1o
Das Leben der Amish
Image: ZDF

An encounter with the Amish is like traveling back in time.

Das Leben der Amish
Image: ZDF

Originating from southern Germany and Switzerland, the Amish community brought its culture and language to the New World. Deeply rooted in their faith, the Amish adhere to strict codes and reject modern technology. For outsiders, these rules can sometimes appear strange.

 

 

 

Das Leben der Amish
Image: ZDF

 

They traverse their rural communities in horse-drawn carts, but if a distance is too far, they’re allowed to use a shuttle service. They don’t use telephones unless it’s for business purposes and the device is located outside of the home.

 

 

 

Das Leben der Amish
Image: ZDF

Children are expected to help with housework even when they’re attending school. But before they’re baptized as young adults and finally become part of the Amish community, they’re allowed to try what’s called the rumspringa: a period of time when they’re encouraged to behave like regular teenagers - before deciding on which lifestyle they prefer. But those who opt for a conventional, modern existence are exiled. The film sheds light on a fascinating world governed by tradition.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 04.01.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 04.01.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 04.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 05.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 05.01.2024 – 15:15 UTC
FRI 05.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 07.01.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 08.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
 