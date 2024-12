Former US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. The one-term president is largely remembered for his time outside the White House as a global advocate for democracy.

The first US president to live to be 100 years old, Jimmy Carter brokered a peace deal between Egypt and Israel and presided over the Iran hostage crisis. He is also remembered for winning the Nobel Peace Prize and for supporting democracy and health around the world.

Below is a summary of DW coverage of Carter's life.