 The liberation of Dachau, 75 years ago | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 29.04.2020

Culture

The liberation of Dachau, 75 years ago

When US soldiers reached the gate of the Dachau concentration camp on April 29, 1945, they had no idea what horrors awaited them. War reporter Martha Gellhorn shared what she saw with the world.

  • liberated Dachau concentration camp (imago stock&people)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    The arrival of the US army

    On Sunday, April 29, 1945 Colonel Sparks gave the marching orders to the 3rd battalion of his infantry regiment. The US troops came from the West, advancing towards Munich. They didn't know exactly where Dachau, the concentration camp the Nazis set up in 1933, was located. When they discovered it, the troops encountered gruesome sights.

  • Liberation of Dachau concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Atrocious conditions

    Just a few days prior, SS guards had hurriedly fled the camp. In the meantime, a railway train carrying concentration camp prisoners from the East had arrived. Most of its passengers had died of thirst or suffocated in the locked cars, while others were shot and killed in cold blood by the SS men. When they arrived, US soldiers found 2,300 human corpses in the cars.

  • Dachau concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Under US army control

    After arriving, the US soldiers took over command of the camp with little gunfire. Yet, tragic incidents still occurred during the liberation of the prisoners. Some were accidentally electrocuted when they ran to the fences in joy to greet the US soldiers. Approximately 32,000 prisoners were found alive, most requiring medical care.

  • Dachau concentration camp: The prisoner pictured, Jean Voste from Belgian Congo, is shown wearing his uniform during liberation(picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Prisoners after the liberation

    The hygienic conditions in Dachau were catastrophic. Many prisoners were infected with typhoid and had scabies. Their striped concentration camp clothing, which would later become a symbol for the misery in Nazi camps, often hung on them in rags. Many prisoners did not have shoes. The prisoner pictured, Jean Voste from Belgian Congo, is shown wearing his uniform during liberation.

  • a prisoner talking to senior Nazi German military officers across a barbed wire fence in the Dachau Concentration Camp (Imago/ITAR-TASS)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    A march to death

    On April 14, 1945, Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler (pictured here during an inspection during the camp's construction) ordered the immediate "complete evacuation" of the concentration camp. The SS camp administration forced about 7,000 inmates to embark on a so-called death march towards the south. Most did not survive.

  • Concentration camp Dachau main entrance gate (imago)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    A cynical slogan

    The gate of the main entrance to the Dachau concentration camp bore the inscription "Arbeit macht frei," or "work sets you free." This cynical Nazi slogan was later used in almost all National Socialist concentration camps. The motto was invented by Theodor Eicke, the first SS camp leader of Dachau. His "Dachau School" was also attended by Auschwitz commanders Rudolf Höss and Richard Baer.

  • A photograph showing prisoners in the Dachau concentration camp after it was liberated by US troops in 1945 (picture-alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS/S. Krasilnikov)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Shortly before the liberation

    When the rumor spread throughout the concentration camp that the US soldiers were right in front of the Bavarian town of Dachau, some prisoners joined together to form a resistance committee. They used the chaos in the overcrowded camp to deliberately sabotage the orders of the last remaining SS guards to join the death marches.

  • Young prisoners interned at Dachau concentration camp cheer the American troops who liberated the camp (Keystone/Getty Images)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Celebrating the end of the war on May 8

    After the US army took over the administration of the liberated concentration camp in April 1945, army photographers staged pictures of cheering concentration camp prisoners and used them as a propaganda tool to depict US success. The photos depicted seemingly healthy children and young people, who were a minority at the camp. Most of the survivors could hardly stand on their feet.

  • Donald Greenbaum (right), who was among those who liberated Dachau at the time, met former Dachau prisoner Ernest Gross (left) at the memorial in Liberty State Park, New Jersey in 2015. (picture-alliance/dpa/Ch. Melzer)

    What US soldiers found at Dachau

    Touching reunions in the USA

    Years after the Second World War, former US soldiers who were present during the liberation of the concentration camp in 1945 met with former prisoners. Donald Greenbaum (right), who was among those who liberated Dachau at the time, met former Dachau prisoner Ernest Gross (left) at the memorial in Liberty State Park, New Jersey in 2015.

    Author: Heike Mund (sh)


On the morning of April 29, 1945 the "Rainbow Division" of the Seventh US Army reached the closed gates of the Dachau concentration camp near Munich. The German Wehrmacht had long since withdrawn, and most of the SS guards were on the run.

Without exchanging fire, the US soldiers entered the camp, and were shocked by what they saw: hundreds of corpses in barracks and freight cars, half-starved traumatized prisoners, many with typhoid. Only a few of them could stand on their own.

There was, however, a group of somewhat stronger concentration camp prisoners as well, who, earlier that month, had conspiratorially formed a secret resistance group in the chaos of the overcrowded barracks. They introduced themselves to the American GIs as the International Prisoners' Committee.

Prisoners rejoicing following the liberation of the concentration camp on April 29, 1945 (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

Prisoners rejoicing following the liberation of the concentration camp on April 29, 1945

The smell of death wafted through the camp

"Behind the barbed wire and the electric fence, the skeletons sat in the sun and searched themselves for lice. They have no age and faces; they all look alike..." wrote American journalist Martha Gellhorn, who as a war reporter, had been accompanying the advancing US troops through occupied Europe since the previous October.

A few days later, in the early days of May 1945, she entered the liberated concentration camp and described her shock in her writing: "We crossed the wide, dusty compound between the prison barracks and went to the hospital. In the hall sat more of the skeletons and from them came the smell of disease and death. They watched us but did not move: No expression shows on a face that is only yellowish stubbly skin stretched across bones."

Reporting from the gates of hell

Since the beginning of the Spanish Civil War in 1937-38, Martha Gellhorn had been reporting for major American newspapers from wars all over the world. She also happened to be the wife of novelist Ernest Hemingway, whom she married in 1940. As an "embedded journalist" she accompanied the US army on the front lines. On April 26, 1945, she and the GIs reached the Allgäu, and in early May, she was sent to the liberated Dachau concentration camp.

The main gate of the former concentration camp, with the infamous Nazi slogan 'Arbeit macht frei' (Work sets you free) (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Kneffel)

The main gate of the former concentration camp, with the infamous Nazi slogan 'Arbeit macht frei' (Work sets you free)

"What killed most of them was hunger; starving to death was a routine matter here," the reporter summarized her shocking observations and initial conversations with surviving prisoners, who told her about forced labor and everyday life in the camp. "One worked these long hours on meager rations and lived so overcrowded, cramming bodies into unventilated barracks, waking up weaker and weaker each morning, expecting death."

Living next to the crematorium

Gellhorn gathered from the camp files that well over 200,000 prisoners were interned in Dachau concentration camp since its opening in 1933. "It is not known how many people died in this camp in the 12 years of its existence, but at least 45,000 are known to have died in the last three years," the American journalist wrote in one of her reports.

The facts and figures related to the death toll and human conditions inside Dachau shows that even the experienced war reporter was shaken. Towards the end of her article, she can no longer suppress cynicism. 

Cruel and inhumane medical experiments were performed at the Dachau concentration camp; here a subject is immersed in a tank of ice water (picture-alliance/dpa)

Inhumane medical experiments were performed at the concentration camp; here a subject is immersed in a tank of ice water

"And in front of the crematorium, separated from it by a stretch of garden, stood a long row of well-built, commodious homes," she wrote in May 1945: "The families of the SS officers lived here: their wives and children lived here quite happily while the chimneys of the crematorium spewed out the unending human ashes. ... And last February and March, 2,000 were killed in the gas chamber because, though they were too weak to work, they did not have the grace to die, so it was arranged for them.”

Training camp for the SS

Dachau was the first concentration camp that the Nazis built on German soil. By order of Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler, Chief of Police, an internment camp for 5,000 male prisoners was built at the gates of the small Bavarian town in spring 1933. From its construction to its administrative organization, Dachau became a model for all other concentration camps, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

The concentration camp at Dachau (picture-alliance/Pacific Press/A. Ronchini)

Opened March 22, 1933 on the initiative of Heinrich Himmler, Dachau was the first Nazi concentration camp

The first commander was Theodor Eicke, an SS officer who, in accordance with Himmler's orders, made Dachau into what he considered to be a "model camp." The wooden prisoners' barracks were aligned along long streets, with space in between for the SS guards.

The first prisoners in Dachau were political prisoners: opponents of the Nazi regime, trade unionists, social democrats, communists, and in some cases, conservative politicians. They were later followed by criminals, Jehovah's Witnesses, Sinti and Roma, politically committed Christians, and also Jews. With military drills and merciless severity, Eicke trained SS supervisors to get used to torture, brutal violence and being part of the killing machine.

Dachau prisoners doing forced labor (picture-alliance/dpa)

Dachau prisoners were used as forced laborers

30 April: Invasion of Munich

As the prisoners dragged themselves from the barracks to the roll call square in the early morning of April 28, 1945, they were amazed to see that the SS had raised a white flag on one of the watchtowers. Most of the SS men had long since fled.

The remaining guards tried to keep the prisoners in check with machine guns. Rumors ran through the camp like wildfire. The next day, the liberators of the Seventh US Army reached Dachau. It was the second to last of all concentration camps to be liberated by the allied troops.

On April 30, 1945, the Americans marched into Munich, where the Nazis had established the "capital of the movement," as it was called in Nazi jargon, which contained the party headquarters of the Nazi party. On the same day, they learned that Hitler and his partner Eva Braun had committed suicide in their bunker in Berlin.

The last transports of prisoners were liberated by US troops in early May. On May 8, the "unconditional surrender" came into effect, and the war was finally over.

