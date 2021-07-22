The legendary voice and life of Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's untimely death sent shockwaves to every corner of the British capital, as her love for London and its buzz had always been the cornerstone of all her creative work. She was particularly dedicated to the neighborhood of Camden Town — so much so that in 2008, she famously dedicated her five Grammy Awards to her chosen home.

Ten years after her death, you can still find memories of Winehouse all over Camden and other parts of in north London, where she had spent much of her childhood and formative years, helping to shape her as an artist.

Her family also played a role in her musical development, exposing her to many mid-century musical influences starting at an early age. Winehouse's grandmother, Cynthia, worked as a professional vocalist, and her father, Mitch, was a big fan of the Rat Pack.

Raised on jazz standards

London celebrates Amy Winehouse as one of its big icons with a lot of streetart and graffiti referencing the singer

Cynthia performed at places like the legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on Frith Street in Soho but also just in the family living room. Amy would sing along, or sometimes she wouold imitate the voices on the vinyl records her dad played, from Dinah Washington and Sarah Vaughn to Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. These voices greatly influenced Winehouse — her voice has often been compared to Holiday's.



Though Winehouse later toured the world, during her formative years, her universe revolved around Camden Town. The creative hub, known for its live music venues and edgy arts scene, was easy to reach both from her family home in Southgate in north London and from the performance arts school she attended.

Amy Winehouse was only 19 years old when she signed her first record deal

A local Camden girl

As she grew into a famous global rockstar, Winehouse adopted the rockabilly look that Camden was known for, with her signature beehive hairdo eventually reaching gravity-defying heights. Winehouse would feed off the energy of local pubs and venues like the Hawley Arms or the Dublin Arms, where many music legends had come and gone before her.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden As eclectic as Amy Amy Winehouse felt at home and one with herself in Camden Town, a colorful neighborhood just north of central London filled with music venues and bars. But it is also here that she adopted some of the self-destructive behavior that led to her death of alcohol poisoning at the young age of 27.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Camden's proudest export A plaque opposite Camden Town underground station commemorates Amy's life and legacy. The vinyl-shaped plate joins a number of others on Camden's "Music Walk of Fame," which celebrates local legends such as The Who and Madness. It was unveiled by Winehouse's family last year. During the ceremony, Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse, was visibly moved to tears almost a decade after her death.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Immortalized in street art There are also numerous informal artistic celebrations of Winehouse, with graffiti of her likeness on several of the colorful walls of Camden Town. Walking around, there's a feeling that Amy Winehouse was local to the area. However, she actually grew up 7 miles (11 kilometers) further north, in the suburb of Southgate.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden The toast of Camden The picturesque market in Camden reflects the bric-a-brac quality of Amy Winehouse's style: something borrowed, something new, something old and a lot of blues. As an adult, Amy was practically married to Camden, and the locals celebrated their "bride" with a great deal of pride.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden 'I will stand beside you' This life-sized statue in Camden Market shows off the petite figure Amy had at the zenith of her career and emphasizes her beehive hairdo, which was bigger than her head. Hundreds of people walk past it every day as they look for trinkets in the market. The off-center gaze of the statue makes you wonder her thoughts might be on all the tourists and visitors swarming throughout her beloved Camden.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Early beginnings Jazz was always Amy's first love, even though she later blended hip-hop and reggae into her unique sound. But when she performed at the Jazz Cafe in Camden, she kept things pure. One of her biggest idols was American jazz singer Dinah Washington (1924-63) — another outstanding voice who died young due to substance abuse.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Her favorite spot Camden's pub scene was where Amy felt most at home. The Hawley Arms was her favorite spot. Its unique cocktail, the '"Rickstasy" — a potent blend of vodka, banana liqueur, Southern Comfort, and Bailey's — was reportedly Amy's favorite. Another local pub, the Dublin Arms, was another regular haunt. There, she'd sometimes climb over the countertop and help serve drinks and pull pints.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Home in Camden Square Amy Winehouse' address on Camden Square has never really been a secret, and it continues as a pilgrimage site for her fans today. In fact, it has become quite the tourist attraction: The neighborhood government has even had to appeal to visitors to stop stealing street signs like this one after at least 14 such instances were recorded in the years following her death.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden The house where Amy Winehouse died Amy Winehouse lived in this house on Camden Square for one year before her death in July 2011; she had only purchased the property in March 2010. Winehouse would often spend days on end inside, locked away from the paparazzi waiting outside her front door. Her uneasy relationship with such fame exacerbated her alcohol abuse, according to her friend and confidante Tyler James.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden 'Love you, Amy' Even now, fans leave messages on the entrance to the property. The new owners have used opaque plastic to board up the fenced gate from the inside. The honesty of Winehouse's music and life inspired many throughout the world, and some still come to her house and use it as a place to pay their respects to Camden's reluctant icon.

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden Queen of many hearts Across the road from her house, fans continue to leave messages and flowers for Amy Winehouse even today. Locals seem to be unperturbed by attention that the square gets. It may even boost local property prices. About 18 months after Winehouse's death, the family sold the property for nearly GBP 2 million (€2.45 million at the time of sale).

The legacy of Amy Winehouse on the streets of Camden May her memory be a blessing The grave of Amy Winehouse is another popular site for fans wishing to feel close to their idol one more time. Some leave gifts such as bottles of booze in her honor. Others think that given the circumstances of her death, this is in poor taste. The Winehouse family have set up a charity in Amy's memory to help youth battling with addiction. It carries the same songbird logo as seen on her grave. Author: Sertan Sanderson



But this is also where arguably she acquired some of the more self-destructive behavior that led to her ultimate demise. She often tumbled home in the early hours of the morning from pubs and bars, where she was introduced to illicit substances. Sometimes, she reportedly even passed out in the small cubicle toilets, while on other days, she jumped behind the bar and helped the staff serve pints of beer.

It was important to Amy to be perceived as a local girl and not as a global superstar. Today, these pubs and other Camden landmarks all remember Winehouse and exhibit special memorabilia ranging from set lists to autographed albums.

'They tried to make me go to rehab'

Winehouse descent into self-destruction was well documented. Paparazzi photographers would follow her everywhere, trying to make a splash with sensationalist images of the superstar behaving in an unruly manner.

The cameras didn't even let up when she checked into the well-known Priory rehab facility in southwest London for the second time, in 2011. Her death weeks later at 27 by alcohol poisoning may not exactly have been a surprise, but it still left the Camden community traumatized. Today, fans still come to visit her house at 30 Camden Square and leave flowers and other tributes in her memory.

What caused the downward spiral?

Many of Winehouse's fans still struggle today to understanding her spiraling self-sabotage. Her friend and confidante Tyler James, who lived with her at the same address at the time of her death, maintains that she simply caved in under the pressure of her celebrity status.

"Amy had never wanted to be famous. She wanted to be a jazz singer," he wrote in his recently published, tell-all account of their friendship, titled My Amy: The Life We Shared.

James also appears to lay at least some of the blame for Winehouse's descent into addiction on her family, implying that her iconic brand had become a family business that needed to be maintained like a well-oiled machine.

James' book drew ire from the Winehouse family, who said in a statement that it contained factual inaccuracies, such as the claim that Winehouse had been on antidepressants since the age of 14.

Amy Winehouse attended the BRIT School in Croydon after leaving the Sylvia Young Theatre School

But others have come out to say that Winehouse hit a rough patch in her teenage years. Recently, Catriona Gourlay, another close friend of Winehouse, claimed that the singer might have been confused about her sexual orientation.

The Winehouse family have announced that they will recount their side of Amy's story in an upcoming documentary produced by the BBC. But will this shine any light on who Amy Winehouse truly was and what events in her life drew her into substance abuse?

Most likely, the truth behind her decline will remain a complex secret that only the decreased singer knew in full.

A timeless musical influence

Since Winehouse's death, many performers, such as Lana del Rey or Lady Gaga, have followed in her footsteps by combining nostalgic references to times long gone with contemporary sounds created by the latest sound-editing software.

"Amy changed pop music forever. I remember knowing there was hope and feeling not alone because of her. She lived Jazz, she lived the blues," Lady Gaga said about Winehouse's musical achievements.

In particular, many British artists have stressed that Winehouse gave popular music from the UK a major renaissance after the glow of BritPop from the mid-1990s had long faded. "Because of her, I picked up a guitar, and because of her, I write my own songs," British singer Adele said about Winehouse.

Singer Adele is among those who have attributed their success to the path that Amy Winehouse had laid

Other British stars like Sam Smith, Jessie J or Florence Welch from Florence + the Machine have also benefitted from the Winehouse effect, as record labels have since been signing British performers with big, bold voices.

While all these musicians flourish in their own careers, the accomplishment of Amy Winehouse's two albums, Frank and Back to Black, as well as the posthumous compilation Lioness, have certainly stood the test of time, becoming timeless works of art that still resonate with audiences today.

