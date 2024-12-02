The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley

Activism has a long tradition in East Palo Alto, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Now, residents are joining forces to resist the digital giants and real estate sharks threatening to drive the poorest out of the area.

Image: CLPB

Journalist Fabien Benoît met the residents of East Palo Alto; people who have formed an alliance against Google,Amazon & Co. to stop rent hikes and evictions and protect their multicultural neighborhood from gentrification.

Image: CLPB

Laura works as a cleaner. Antonio studies at Stanford and comes from a low-income family background. He’s been elected to the local council, where he gives a voice to his neighborhood and his community. Ofelia is one of a group of young residents.

Antonio Image: CLPB

During the coronavirus pandemic, the three activists started to push back against what they describe as "capitalist colonization.” They continue to campaign for those who’ve missed out on the economic miracle of the tech industry that’s sprouted up around them.

Image: CLPB

With their activism and creative methods of resistance, the residents of East Palo Alto inspire others to think about the world of tomorrow. They also show that it’s possible to stand up to the Internet giants.

