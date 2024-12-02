  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SocietyUnited States of America

The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley

December 2, 2024

Activism has a long tradition in East Palo Alto, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Now, residents are joining forces to resist the digital giants and real estate sharks threatening to drive the poorest out of the area.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nKtN
The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley
Image: CLPB
The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley
Image: CLPB

Journalist Fabien Benoît met the residents of East Palo Alto; people who have formed an alliance against Google,Amazon & Co. to stop rent hikes and evictions and protect their multicultural neighborhood from gentrification.

The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley
Image: CLPB

Laura works as a cleaner. Antonio studies at Stanford and comes from a low-income family background. He’s been elected to the local council, where he gives a voice to his neighborhood and his community. Ofelia is one of a group of young residents.

The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley
AntonioImage: CLPB

During the coronavirus pandemic, the three activists started to push back against what they describe as "capitalist colonization.” They continue to campaign for those who’ve missed out on the economic miracle of the tech industry that’s sprouted up around them.

The Last Town - The Other Side of the Silicon Valley
Image: CLPB

With their activism and creative methods of resistance, the residents of East Palo Alto inspire others to think about the world of tomorrow. They also show that it’s possible to stand up to the Internet giants.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 20.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 20.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 21.12.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 22.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 23.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 23.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 23.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
TUE 24.12.2024 – 07:15 UTC
WED 25.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5