  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
TravelPeru

The last reed boat fishers of Huanchaco

June 21, 2024

Lorenzo Ucañan is a reed boat fisher. He comes from Huanchaco, a fishing village on the northwestern coast of Peru. Following tradition, he builds his reed boat, known as a ‘caballito’, himself. But he can no longer feed his family, due to the sharp decline in fishing yields.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hM7r

In Huanchaco, a fishing village on the northwestern coast of Peru, Lorenzo Ucañan walks to the reed beds. He’s a fisher who learned the traditional craft of reed boat building from his father. The fishers of Huanchaco have been working in reed boats since time immemorial. Known as ‘caballitos’ or ‘little horses’, they make light work of the waves. People say that surfing was invented here 3,000 years ago; that the young men of the Chimú culture were sent out to sea in the boats to test their sailing skills. Lorenzo builds a new boat every month. The craft could hardly be more sustainable: it’s made from natural materials, it doesn’t need any fuel, it doesn’t make any noise and when it’s no longer seaworthy (after about a month), it’s completely biodegradable. But in Huanchaco, more and more of the caballitos stand idle, an attractive addition to the beachscape. Fishing stocks and yields have seen rapid decline; the fishing profession is dying out. Out at sea, it’s tourists who ride the waves on brightly colored Hawaiian boards. The locality is changing into a surfing hotspot. Lorenzo’s sons are keen not to miss out and work as surfing instructors. The older fishers view the decline of their craft with melancholy. While they desperately try to at least save the traditional "Fisherman’s Day” in honor of Saint Peter, Lorenzo’s son Joel organizes a big surfing competition. He has no trouble finding sponsors, whereas the fishers struggle to generate any interest in their celebration. But they go through with it anyway, demonstrating the tenacity they learned from the sea.

Skip next section More on Travel from Latin America

More on Travel from Latin America

Two women take a selfie in front of a waterfall

Selfie vacation video from South America

Guyslaine Thalmann from Switzerland wowed DW with a video of her tour of South America.
TravelJune 5, 202201:37 min
Skip next section More on Travel from around the world

More on Travel from around the world

A view of Ebaide Joy standing next to her motorcycle

Meet the Nigerian woman crossing Africa on a motorbike

If all goes well, singer Ebaide Joy will be be the first African woman to ride from Kenya to Nigeria on a motorcycle.
TravelMarch 14, 202402:33 min
Altes Rathaus und Marktplatz, Bonn Flash-Galerie

Why tourist taxes are on the rise

Planning a trip abroad? Be prepared to pay more. Many countries are introducing new tourist taxes.
TravelSeptember 25, 202301:06 min
Edward Echwalu standing in the Namib-Naukluft National Park pointing towards a sign that reads "Tropic of Capricorn"

African tourists travel to discover Africa

Edward Echwalu and Maureen Agena from Uganda are on a mission to inspire more Africans to discover their own continent.
TravelJuly 15, 202301:58 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm