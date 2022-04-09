The last of their kind: Turkey's nomads

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
They are a rarity in modern-day Turkey: nomads who move to the mountains in summer, pitch tents and tend to their goats. The nomads know that their numbers are dwindling. And yet they wish to hold on to their traditions.
Turkey’s nomads spend winter in the plains on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. But in spring they move with their animals to the mountains. However, the state, the military and landowners are constantly placing new obstacles in their path. How long can this traditional lifestyle continue? 63-year-old Pervin Savran leads the nomads' fight for their rights. A report from the Turkish Taurus Mountains by Nevin Sungur & Gunnar Köhne.